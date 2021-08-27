China Is Expected To Play Key Role In Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market Demand Over Coming Years

The next generation high-precision semiconductor etch equipment fitted with the active process control system are anticipated to become standard feature in the production lines, thus contributing to stable market growth of semiconductor etch equipment. In an effort for improving the basic performance of semiconductor etch equipment, the manufacturers will further expand the application areas of semiconductor etch equipment striving to meet the demands of the end use customers.

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Introduction

Semiconductor etch equipment are used to remove layers from the silicon wafer surface through application of various chemicals. The demand for semiconductor etch equipment is increasing significantly as a result of continuously increasing precision requirement of semiconductor devices.

As manufacturing trend towards low volume diversified production will continue to advance, semiconductor etch equipment suppliers will witness consistent demand from buyers looking to maintain optimum processing conditions in response to variations in equipment and products. These circumstances, coupled with growing demand for electronic products, the number of new orders for semiconductor etch equipment manufacturing side will gain traction.

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Semiconductor Etch Equipment market is segmented into seven key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, Western Europe, Japan and North America are expected to witness significant growth in the global semiconductor etch equipment market owing to growing demand for semiconductors for data storage devices, artificial intelligence (AI) and big data.

The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to the key regional markets for the suppliers of semiconductor etch equipment due to the flourishing electronics industry, particularly in China and Southeast Asian countries. Latin America and Eastern Europe are also expected to be high growth markets for semiconductor etch equipment with the rising overall demand for consumer electronics in the regions.

Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:

Dry Etching Equipment

Wet Etching Equipment

On the basis of Etching Film Type, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:

Conductor Etching

Dielectric Etching

Polysilicon Etching

On the basis of Application, the semiconductor etch equipment market is segmented into:

Logic and Memory

Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)

Power Device

Radio-frequency identification (RFID)

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Semiconductor Etch Equipment are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Semiconductor Etch Equipment industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

Some of the key participants in the global Semiconductor Etch Equipment Market include :

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global semiconductor etch equipment market include:

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

Lam Research

Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd.

EV Group

DISCO Corporation

Plasma-Therm, LLC

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Advanced Dicing Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

