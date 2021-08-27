Healthcare Industry Is Expected To Boost Ultrasound Consoles And Transducers Market Demand Over Forecast 2028

The progression of scientific innovations complemented by the increasing demand for advanced healthcare instruments has resulted into the introduction of various healthcare devices such as ultrasonic devices, diagnostic instruments, medical imaging systems, etc.

Since the inception of ultrasound consoles and transducers, a high adoption of the same was witnessed across the globe, especially in developed countries. Ultrasound consoles and transducers are majorly adopted by sonographers for undergoing their sonography, sometimes even termed as ultrasonography. Both, ultrasound consoles and transducers are used in conjunction, for enabling the whole medical imaging process generation.

Market Overview:-

The high demand for ultrasound consoles and transducers from the healthcare industry lies corresponding to the advantages associated with them, such as enhanced efficiency, higher image quality, etc. Continuous advancements and adoption of ultrasonic-based devices, globally, are expected to impact the growth of the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market.

Complementing this, increasing awareness about ultrasound consoles and transducers, globally, amongst end users, is further expected to boost the demand for the same. Besides this, the expanding healthcare industry, in terms of value, is expected to be the basic driver for the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market.

Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market: Segmentation

The global ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented on the basis of component, end user, and region.

Segmentation by Component:

On the basis of component, the ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented as:

Consoles

Transducers

Owing to the high prices associated with consoles, the same segment witnessed a higher market share in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market.

Segmentation by End User:

On the basis of end user, the ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented as:

Clinics

Hospitals

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

Some of the key participants in the global Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market include :

Some of the key players in the ultrasound consoles and transducers market are Hitachi, Ltd., Abbott, General Electric Company, NIHON DEMPA KOGYO CO., LTD., Philips NV, Ultrasonix, Esaote SpA, Siemens AG, and a few others.

Out of the various players, Hitachi is expected to be one of the prominent players in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market, and has been witnessed holding a significant market share in 2017.

Ultrasound Consoles and Transducers Market: Regional Overview

By geography, the ultrasound consoles and transducers market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA and Others in Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of various technologically advanced hospitals and clinics adopting high-end healthcare equipment in the region.

Asia Pacific (including Japan and China) and Europe are expected to follow North America in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market, in terms of revenue. However, North America is expected to dominate the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market throughout the forecast period.

China is however expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the global ultrasound consoles and transducers market. Besides this, Latin America is also expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period in the ultrasound consoles and transducers market.

