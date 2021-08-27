Demand For Automobile From Domestic To Commercial Sectors Is Turn To Propel Vehicle Parking Meter Market Sale

Vehicle parking meter are the devices that are used to maintain parking availability in public, private & commercial spaces. Vehicle parking meter collect the cash and in exchange provide a particular place for a vehicle for a limited amount of time. Vehicle parking meter has many payment option such as pay by phone, pay by card or cash.

Market Overview:-

The aim of installing vehicle parking meter is to regulate parking spaces in a manner that avoid the traffic congestion and improving traffic circulation. These meter can install in single-space or multi-space according to the need of end use sector.

In current scenario, due to rapid modernization and demand for automobile from domestic to commercial sectors, significantly increases the parking congestion which in turn propel the demand for vehicle parking meter.

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Segmentation

Vehicle Parking Meter Market can be segmented by product type and end use:-

On the basis of product type, vehicle parking meter market can be segmented into:

Legacy meters

Smart meters

On the basis of end use, vehicle parking meter market can be segmented into:

Parking Streets

Malls

Hospitals

Public & Private Institutions

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Vehicle Parking Meter Market:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Vehicle Parking Meter are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Vehicle Parking Meter industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

Some of the key participants in the global Vehicle Parking Meter Market include :

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global vehicle parking Meter Market includes:

Meypar USA Corp.

Parking BOXX

Parkeon

Meisel Holdings LLC

IPS Group, Inc.

RJS Parking Products

Gamesa Electric

Ditech Srl

Data Parl Inc.

Duncan Parking Meter

Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Regional Outlook

Among all regions, North America is expected to dominate the vehicle Parking Meter market, owing to high installation rate of smart vehicle parking system in U.S. and Canada. This factor is coupled with government initiation of controlling parking congestion. These factors are estimated to boost the demand for vehicle parking meter market over the forecast period.

Europe holds a prominent share for the vehicle parking meter market especially in EU nations, due to increasing concern regarding parking concern. Growing automotive fleet in the developing countries of Asia Pacific is expected to contribute considerable share throughout the forecast period, due to growing urbanization and infrastructure development. Latin America, Middle East and Africa are estimated to grow with significant growth rate, owing to increasing urbanization and economic growth in the nearby future.

