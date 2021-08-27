Upward Demand For Smart Valves Is Projected To Emerge As A Prime Trend In Motorized Valves Market

A large power plant has hundreds of valves installed in it to manage water and stream flows seamlessly. Valves are mainly deployed to control flow, its direction, regulate a flow or process pressure or relieve a pipe system of a specific pressure. A motorized valve is a type of valve that uses an electric motor to open or close its mechanism.

Motorized Valves Market Dynamics

The growing awareness about how automation can drive efficiency and reduce downtime in diverse end-user industries is accelerating the modernization of existing facilities.

With industries increasingly considering implementation of automated equipment and industrial components, adoption and development of smart valves are anticipated to become a key trend in the global motorized valves market. Consequently, the diverse end-user industries could see higher deployment of motorized valves in the forthcoming years, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for the stakeholders.

Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts to arrive at various estimations and projections for the motorized valves market, its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies.

SWOT analysis has been performed in the Sales study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels

Company share analysis is used to derive the size of the global Motorized Valves market. As well as a study of the revenues of companies for the last several years also provides the base for forecasting the market size and its Sales growth rate.

This study offers an overview of the existing market trends, metrics, drivers, and restrictions and also offers a point of view for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market.

Motorized Valves Market – Segmentation

Based on type, motorized valves market is segmented into:

Gate Valve

Butterfly Valve

Ball Valve

Based on application, motorized valves market is segmented into:

Oil & gas

Water and wastewater

Power generation

Mining

Chemicals

Foundries

Based on distribution channel, the motorized valves market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Online Channel

Indirect Sales

The motorized valves market study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market.

The study approach includes a detailed segmental review. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Key trends analysis also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future of the motorized valves market over the forecast period.

The report covers following motorized valves market insights and assessment:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Motorized Valves

Latest industry Analysis on Motorized Valves Market , with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Motorized Valves market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Motorized Valves demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Motorized Valves major players

Motorized Valves market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Motorized Valves demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

NOTE: Our team are studying Covid19 and its impact on the Sales growth of Motorized Valves market and where necessary we will consider the Covid-19 footmark for better analysis of the market Demand and industries outlook. Contact us cogently for more detailed information.

Further, the motorized valves market report emphasizes the adoption pattern and demand across various industries.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and market outlook across the globe.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Motorized Valves Market:

In this report, leading market participants involved in the manufacturing of Motorized Valves are covered. Analysis regarding their product portfolio, key financials such as market shares and sales, SWOT analysis and key strategies are included in this report. To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Motorized Valves industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

In December 2018, Emerson acquired a leading manufacturer of innovative valve technology, Advanced Engineering Valves. The acquisition enabled Emerson to provide its customers with the world’s most extensive portfolio of valves to enhance process performance & reliability.

In March 2018, Valworx introduced a new line of electric actuators named 5618a series, available for the company’s all types of valves, such as lead-free brass, stainless steel, and PVC ball valves.

The Keihin Co., Ltd Founded in 1947 & based in Tokyo, Japan, the company provides a wide range of logistics services worldwide, and primarily offers port, sea, inland, and air cargo transport services. Some of the products offered by the company include motorized ball valves, level control valves, electric flow control valves, air operated valves, and solenoid valves.

Victaulic Founded in 1925, and headquartered in Pennsylvania, United States, the company is a manufacturer and producer of diverse mechanical pipe joining equipment and systems. The product offering of the company includes pipe fittings, joining, flow control, and equipment modules for oil & gas, chemical, mining, power generation, military, water and wastewater treatment, commercial building, marine, and fire protection industries.

Emerson Electric Founded in 1890 and based in Missouri, U.S., the product offering of the company include storage systems, process control systems, climate technologies, power technologies industrial automation, network power, professional tools, and electric motors.

Danfoss A/S Founded in 1933, and headquartered in Nordborg, Denmark, the company works through four segments: Danfoss Cooling, Danfoss Drives, Danfoss Power Solutions, and Danfoss Heating. The Danfoss Group develops products and provides services used in air conditioning, controlling electric motors, cooling food, heating buildings, gas compressors, and powering mobile machinery among others. Honeywell International Inc. Founded in 1906, and headquartered in New Jersey, Honeywell Safety Products USA, Inc. designs and manufactures wide range of protection equipment. The product offering of this company includes a wide range of eye and face protection equipment, gas detection, respiratory apparatus, alarms, shoes, gloves, and accessories.

After glancing through the report on global motorized valves market, readers will get valuable insight into the following:

What opportunity Trends and drivers await the market in the forthcoming years?

Which of the regions are likely to offer plethora of opportunities for the global Motorized Valves market Demand?

What are the emerging Sales revenue streams for the Motorized Valves market?

What are the business models and technologies with disruptive potential ?

Precise Year-on-Year growth of the Motorized Valves market Share.

The report highlights the growth factors and entry barriers for the key players and talks about the new trends emerging in the global motorized valves market. In addition to this, the study sheds light on changing market size, revenue growth, and share of important product segments. Analysts give prominent data on recent technological developments and product developments in the motorized valves market during the assessment period.

A comprehensive estimate on demand has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

