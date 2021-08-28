Leading Players in the Construction Films Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Aug-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Construction films are thin continuous polymeric material and are used in applications such as vapor barriers, UV resistance, acoustic properties, antiglare, durability, and high strength. Variou films types used in the construction industry include LLDPE, LDPE, HDPE, PET.BOPET, PP/BOPP, PVB, PVC, polyamide, and others. The global construction films industry is expected to be driven by civil engineering industry during the forecast period. The global Construction film market size is projected to grow from USD 9.9 billion in 2020 to USD 12.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0%.

Companies operating in the construction films market have strengthened their position by adopting expansions and new product/technology launches from 2013-2020. Expansions, joint ventures, acquisitions, and new product launches were among the key growth strategies adopted by the market players between January 2015 and November 2020. Saint-Gobain (France), Berry Global Group Inc. (US), Eastman Chemical Company (Switzerland), Raven (US), RKW SE (Germany), Polyplex Corporation (Thailand), Climax Synthetic Pvt. Ltd. (India), Tech Folien (UK), Dupont De Numors (US), Qingdao Kf Plastics Co., Ltd. (China), and Polifilm Extrusion GmbH (Germany) are some of the key players in the construction films market.

Berry Global acquired AEP Industries in 2017. This acquisition has provided Berry Plastics with the opportunity to enhance its product offerings as well as capacity expansion of its engineered materials segment that caters to the construction industry.

SKC introduced new window films in May 2020 that are easy to install and to work on. These window films act as barrier to solar heat and UV rays. SKC also had enetered into agreement with Sichuan Vinylon Works to foray in the PVB film market. The joint venture company will produce resin for PVB films. The manufacturing operations for PVB films is undertaken at SKCs Nantong film plant.

