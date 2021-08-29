Chemical Industry Is Driving Aminophenol Market Demand, Fact.MR Research

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Aminophenol gives estimations of the Size of Aminophenol Market and the overall Aminophenol share of key regional segments

Aminophenol: Overview and Dynamics

Aminophenol is an organic compound that belongs to the group of chemical compound such as aniline and phenol. Aminophenol has further three derivatives i.e. M-Aminophenol, P-Aminophenol, and O-Aminophenol.

Aminophenol including its derivatives is used in a wide variety of applications such as dyeing intermediates in textiles, chemicals etc. Further, it is observed that the use of the derivatives of aminophenol is involved in the pharmaceutical drugs, chemical effluents, and other reactive chemicals.

Segmentation Analysis of Aminophenol Market

The global aminophenol market is divided into four major segments: Product type, application, end-use, and region.

On the basis of product type, Aminophenol market has been segmented as follows:

M-aminophenol

P-aminophenol

O-aminophenol

On the basis of application, Aminophenol market is segmented as:

Dye Intermediates

Synthesis precursors

Fluorescent stabilizers

Others applications

On the basis of end-use, Aminophenol market has been segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical industry

Chemical industry

Cosmetic industry

Others

On the basis of geographic regions, Aminophenol market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Aminophenol Market are:

The key stakeholders in the market are Wego chemicals, Parchem, CDH fine chemicals, Ascent Chemicals ,Glentham Life Sciences Ltd. , Emco Dyetuff Pvt Ltd. ,Loba Chemie, etc.,

The players are observed to march ahead in the market with a well-balanced mixture of organic and inorganic growth strategies. Diver applications, production capacity expansions along with collaborations with the major end-users are some of the key success factors witnessed in aminophenol market.

