Mobile Servicing Rig Market Sale Increase At Healthy Pace Throughout 2021 To 2031, Fact.MR Project

Mobile Servicing Rig Market: Overview

Globally, the sales of mobile servicing rigs experienced a minor slowdown on account of extremely low demands in Covid-19 pandemic due to imposition of lockdown and trade barriers in 2020.

As the condition is recuperating, the demand is rising gradually throughout the world. The manufacturers are spending on technological advancements to deliver upgraded services to its users in 2021.

Prominent players including Baker Hughes Incorporation, Halliburton Company, Bluestream Corporation, Petrofac, Fugro Corporation, Nordic Well Services and Sapura Energy Berhad are carrying out continuous research and developments activities in order to keep pace with the evolving technologies and rising competition.

Investments in collaborations, strategic alliances, joint ventures, mergers acquisitions, new product launches, product innovations etc continue to be the highly adopted tactics in 2021 to extend the market share.

Renewable Energy Revolution – A Potential Market Challenge

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the year 2017 reported over 50% installation of new solar power projects worldwide, significantly surpassing new cumulative constrictions of coal, gas, and nuclear plants.

This was supported by low-auction prices for solar and wind project deployment across the globe, in particular the UAE, India, Mexico, and Chile. According to IEA’s forecast, renewable electricity capacity is projected to expand by 12% in 2017 and to report 43% expansion by 2022.

With the increased inclination towards renewable energy resources, dependency over conventional fuels is estimated to decline in future. Amidst this renewable energy revolution, decline in oil gas exploration activity to influence the market for mobile servicing rig during the forecast.

Although recovering EP activities will support the growth of mobile servicing rig market, oil price fluctuations, discontinued support from the World Bank, and to influence the market, and OPEC’s output cuts are expected to influence the market in the forecast period.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Mobile Servicing Rig Sales research study analyses Mobile Servicing Rig market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level.

Oilfield Service Companies to Report Increased Adoption

Strengthening demand for onshore services, increased commodity costs, as well as gradually rising oil prices, have assisted EP companies to increase their capital expenditure in onshore as well as offshore projects. Increased demand for oil and natural gas has further encouraged the exploration activities.

Based on this, oilfield service companies across the globe are likely to experience stronger demand by EP companies. As oilfield service companies assist in petroleum exploration, production and well maintenance, these companies are the largest end-user of drilling rigs as well as mobile servicing rigs.

Further, to address growing environmental concern of EP activities, these companies are seeking to provide environmentally responsible solutions.

As global EP activities gradually rebound, growth of the oilfield service companies is likely to translate in the increased adoption of mobile servicing rigs.

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Mobile Servicing Rig Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Mobile Servicing Rig industry research report includes detailed Mobile Servicing Rig market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Mobile Servicing Rig Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Mobile Servicing Rig manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

As success of an EP activity remains ambiguous until the discovery of an oil resource, most of the EP companies are engaged in rental contracts as opposed to purchasing of the new rigs.

Due to this, on the global scale the mobile servicing rig market is dominated by rental market and not by sales channel. The rental contract involves insurance premium with specific investment return laws.

Nabors Industries Ltd, Precision Drilling Cooperation, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., and others are leading rental companies in the mobile servicing rig market.

