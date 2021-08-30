Residential Energy Storage Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2024

In this report, the residential energy storage market has been analyzed with respect to 5 regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global residential energy storage market in 2018, owing to the installation of storage solutions for residential end-users. Over the past few years, this region has witnessed rapid economic development as well as the growth of renewables and demand for energy self-sufficiency, which has resulted in an increase in the demand for energy storage options. Countries such as Australia and some parts of India and China are also providing subsidies and financial incentives to residential consumers. This movement toward solar and storage is resulting in grid stabilization and greener countries with lower carbon emissions, thereby driving the residential energy storage market.