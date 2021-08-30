Agricultural Biologicals Market is Projected to Reach $18.9 billion by 2025

Chicago, 2021-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The agricultural biologicals market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 8.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% to reach a value of USD 18.9 billion by 2025. Factors such as the increasing trend of sustainable agriculture in the global market, low residue levels, and supportive regulations are the key factors driving the growth of the agricultural biologicals market. Expansions, new product launches, and agreements were the dominant strategies adopted by key players to capitalize on the strong market potential.

By function, the biocontrols segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period

Biocontrol is a broad term that includes biopesticides, bioinsecticides, bio-fungicides, and bionematicide. Major players in the market include biocontrol products in their product portfolio to cater to the increasing demand for biocontrol globally. The increased instances of pest infestations on major crops, such as wheat, rice, corn, and sugarcane, is one of the key factors for the dominance of biocontrol products in the agricultural biologicals market. Biocontrol methods are cost-effective, unlike their chemical counterparts, and are effective in micro quantities.

By product type, the microbials segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period

The availability of strains, ease of production, and a higher rate of adoption among farmers are some of the drivers leading to the dominance of microbials in the agricultural biologicals market. The use of microbials does not need the user to have the specific technical knowledge and high-end distribution logistics such as macrobials. This factor has led to a higher acceptance of microbial solutions than any other type of agricultural biologicals among growers.

Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=100393324

By mode of application, the foliar spray segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period

The foliar spray is the most adopted way of applying biologicals to plants in 2018. This is attributed to their ease of use and effectiveness. The foliar spray directly affects the leaf, which helps in the easy absorption of nutrients and trace elements. Small farmers in the Asia Pacific region generally prefer foliar sprays over soil treatment due to their cost.

North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The North American region accounted for the largest share in the market. This market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The largest share of the North American region is attributed to its high-end R&D infrastructure and the high number of patents received for biopesticides and biostimulants by companies based in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a survey of the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the agricultural biologicals market. It includes the profiles of leading companies, such as BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Marrione Bio Innovation (US), Isagro (Italy), UPL (India), Evogene (Israel), Bayer (Germany), Vegalab (US), Valent (US), Stockton (Israel), Biolchim (Italy), Rizobacter (Argentina), Valagro (Italy), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Lallemand (Canada), Symborg (Spain), Andermatt Biocontrol (Switzerland), Seipasa (Spain), and Verdasien Life Sciences (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441