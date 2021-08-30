How The Market Factors Impact On Spunbond Nonwovens Market Industry In Future

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ — The spunbond nonwovens market is projected to grow from USD 18.7 billion in 2020 to USD 23.8 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.0% during the forecast period. The growth of the spunbond nonwovens market can be attributed to the increased adoption of adult incontinence products and diapers in the emerging markets coupled with the demand from medical industries. Another factor driving the market is the high demand for medical face masks and gowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players in the spunbond nonwovens market include Schouw & Co. (Denmark), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Johns Manville Corporation (US), Fitesa S.A. (Brazil), RadiciGroup SpA (Italy), Avgol Nonwovens (Israel), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (US), Berry Global Group, Inc. (US), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Pegas Nonwovens SA (Luxembourg), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea), DuPont de Nemours and Company (US), and Mogul (Turkey). Key market players have focused on the adoption of new product developments, acquisitions, and expansions to cater to the demand for spunbond nonwovens across various applications for various end-use industries.

In September 2020, Schouw & Co. invested USD 40 million to construct two production lines of nonwovens in Malaysia and the US. These production lines, set to commence operations by the second half of 2021, will increase the capacity of the company’s Fibertex Nonwovens business by 10%. This development will help Schouw & Co. establish itself as one of the leading players in the spunbond nonwovens market.

In January 2019, Avgol launched a range of breathable spunbond nonwovens. The development is in line with Avgol’s “Forward Innovative Thinking” strategy for new product innovation. The enhanceFIT family is developed to meet the evolving product designer needs, such as lightweight fabrics, improved elasticity, and barrier and breathable performance properties. This fabric is launched to meet the needs of specific markets such as hygiene, medical, and industrial applications.

In January 2019, Fibertex Nonwovens, a subsidiary of Schouw & Co., acquired a spunlacing production business in South Carolina, US, from the Turkish nonwovens manufacturer Mogul. This production site will add 14,000 tons to the current production capacity of Fibertex Nonwovens. This is a strategic acquisition by Schouw & Co. to help it set up a production base in the North American market.

