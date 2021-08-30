Why are Water-based Organic Hair Care Products Highly Demanded

The recently published market study by Fact.MR highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Organic Hair Care Market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Organic Hair Care Market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Organic Hair Care Market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

The global organic hair care market is predicted to witness a rising shift from the manufacture of solvent-based to water-based products, which help with lower hair damage. Strong investment in the research and development of natural ingredients that can take care of dandruff, dry hair, scalp irritation, and several other hair problems could set the tone for significant growth of the global organic hair care market. One of the popular trends observed in the global organic hair care market is the rising demand for natural ingredients that can resolve specific hair problems.

Fact.MR prognosticates the global organic hair care market to register a 6.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2022 to reach a valuation of US$4.1 bn by the final forecast year.Among different products offered in the global organic hair care market, shampoo could be a high-performing segment.

An incremental opportunity of more than US$0.3 bn could be created by this segment during the course of the forecast period. The segment is also anticipated to show an impressive rise in the global organic hair care market. Shampoo could be a top-selling product of the global organic hair care market. Other products offered in the global organic hair care market are styling agents, hair colorants, hair oils, and conditioners.

By sales channel, the global organic hair care market is categorized into online store, drug store, modern trade, specialty store, and professional salon. Among these, specialty store could show strong growth in the global organic hair care market all through the course of the forecast period. Professional salon is prophesied to earn close to a US$1.1 bn by the final forecast year. It could be one of the most rewarding segments of the global organic hair care market.

The demand for organic hair care products in Asia Pacific is predicted to soar on the back of increasing purchasing power of consumers and high population growth. The advent of novel products in the natural and Ayurvedic spheres and widening base of loyal customers could create lucrative opportunities in the Asia Pacific organic hair care market.

The presence of small and large companies could render the global organic hair care market moderately fragmented. High focus on new product development and merger and acquisition is expected to become a trend that most players could follow in the global organic hair care market. Players may also concentrate on attracting the young population with innovative organic hair care products.

