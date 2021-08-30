Battery Management System Market is Projected to Grow at a 21.2% CAGR Through 2027

Market survey of Battery Management System study sheds light on the important growth dynamics expected to prevail across the assessment period. (Insert forecast period). The study offers statistics of key segments across prominent geographies, along with a detailed mapping of the global competitive landscape.

The market report tracks the global sales of Battery Management System in 20+ high growth markets, along with analysing the impact of COVID-19 has had on information & communication technology (ICT) industry and Battery Management System sector in particular.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2447

Over 10 million battery management systems are likely to be sold in 2019, which will nearly 20% increase over 2018, according to Fact.MR’s latest study. The optimistic growth of the battery management system market can be attributed to,

Electrification of the automotive industry that heavily relies on batteries

Development of high power batteries and increasing demand for improved battery management system

Significant investments by OEMs to develop efficient and reliable battery management systems

The study foresees that centralized topology in the battery management system market will continue to hold a larger market share. In 2019, volume sales of centralized topology are expected to account for over four-fifth share of battery management system market.

According to the Fact.MR study, battery management unit component is projected to account for over 73% volume sales in 2019. However, the communication unit component witnessed a significant y-o-y growth of 21% in 2018 against the backdrop of increasing demand for electric vehicles and consumer handheld appliances—the status-quo is likely to continue in 2019.

Fact.MR estimates that automotive industry continues to register a significant demand for battery management system and accounted for over two-fifth volume sales in 2018. Demand for battery management system in the energy-related applications is projected to register the second highest demand for battery management systems.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2447

North America Continues Ascendancy in the Market, APEJ and MEA to Witness Higher Growth Rate

With volume sales of nearly 4 million units, North America is projected to reserve its pole position in the battery management system market in 2019. Europe is estimated to follow North America, albeit growing at a faster rate. These developed regions with their flourishing automotive industry and increasing power demand present the most lucrative market for battery management system.

Developing countries such as China and GCC countries in APEJ and MEA regions present growing demand for battery management system. Fact.MR study finds that APEJ and MEA will witness rapid growth in the coming years, wherein both the regions are expected to register over 23% growth in 2019.

In the consolidated marketplace, top players are leveraging merger, acquisition and collaboration strategies to increase their revenue share in the market. These business developments are aimed at delivering efficient and high quality battery management system to stay ahead of end-user demand for accurate and reliable services.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/2447

The Fact.MR report tracks the battery management system market for the period 2018-2027. According to the report, the demand analysis of Battery Management System is projected to grow at an impressive 21.2% CAGR through 2027.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/07/08/1879529/0/en/Mindfulness-Meditation-Application-Market-Continues-on-an-Uphill-Ride-as-Self-Care-Trend-Pushes-its-Way-into-Consumer-Priorities-Finds-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com