What are the Known and Unknown Adjacencies Impacting the Refrigerants Market?

PUNE, India, 2021-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ — The refrigerants market is projected to reach USD 30.8billion by 2025, at aCAGR of 7.7%,from USD 21.3 billion in 2020.

Refrigerants are cooling mediums that absorb heat at low temperature and pressure and release heat at high temperature and pressure. Fluorocarbons are the most widely used refrigerants in equipment, such as refrigerators and air conditioners. However, due to their high ozone-depleting potential (ODP) and global warming potential (GWP), they are being replaced by greener refrigerants such as propane, isobutane, ammonia, and carbon dioxide, among others.

Split ACsis the largest application segment in the refrigerants market.APAC was the largest market for refrigerants in split ACs application in 2018, in terms of both volume and value. Factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing spending income, and rising standard of livingare expected to drive the demand for split ACs during the forecast period.

“Ammoniawasthelargest typesegment inthe refrigerantsmarket in 2019”

Ammonia, an inorganic refrigerant, is mostly used in applications such as supermarket/hypermarket, industrial refrigeration, and chillers. It offers advantages such as low-cost refrigeration system, high efficiency that results in low power consumption, and a zero OPD and GWP rating, thus improving the overall ratings of HCFCs and HFCs. Ammonia refrigerants are gaining popularity in the APAC market, mainly due to lower carbon dioxide emissions. The emergence of China as the global leader in the grocery market and the emergence of India and Indonesia as the fastest-growing grocery markets are driving the demand for ammonia refrigerants in the region.

“The split ACs segment is estimated to dominate the refrigerants market during the forecast period”

Splits ACswasestimated to be the largest application in 2019 and isprojected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for ACs with better performance and durability are driving the split ACs segment. With an increase in disposable income, the standard of living in APAC is increasing drastically. . Weather conditions in different regions also drive the market for air conditioning systems. For instance, in some countries of Asia Pacific and in the Middle East & Africa, the average temperature during summers goes up to 40-45° C. These factors, coupled with increasing disposable income, drive the demand for split ACs and thereby, the demand for refrigerants.

“APAC to account for the largest share ofthe refrigerants market, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period”

APAC is the largest market for refrigerants due to the presence of the largest and fastest-growing economies, such as China and India, respectively, in the region. The rapid industrialization, coupled with the growing manufacturing industry, is also driving the market in the region. The rising disposable income of consumers, along with the changing lifestyle, plays a significant role in boosting the refrigerants market. Factors such as advancements in civil construction and high demand for efficient refrigerants drive the market. In addition, the rising demand from Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea is estimated to boost the market for refrigerants.

The key market playersprofiled in the report include Arkema S.A.(France), Dongyue Group Co. Ltd. (China), Honeywell International Inc. (US), The Chemours Company (US), The Linde Group (Ireland), Air Liquide (France),SinochemLantian Co. Ltd. (China), Daikin Industries (Japan), Mexichem (Mexico),Asahi Glass Corporation (Japan), Orbia (Mexico), SRF Limited (India), Navin Fluorine International (India), Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. (India) , Brother Gas (UAE), A.S. Trust and Holdings (US), Zhejiang FoTech (China) , A-Gas International (UK) , Quimbasicos (Mexico), Shanghai 3F New Chemical Materials Co. Ltd (China), Gas Servei(Spain), Refrigerant Solutions(UK) , Engas (Australasia) , Deepfreeze Refrigerants (Canada), Zhejiang Juhua (China) , and Tazzetti SPA(Italy)