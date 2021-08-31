Wireline Logging Services Market Competition by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, August 31 2021 — /EPR Network/ — Global Wireline Logging Services Market provides a brief and detailed knowledge about key players, market state and circumstances that are covered deeply in this report. The business chain supporting the Wireline Logging Services market is analysed in detail covering accurate information about aspects such as the industrial chain, proficiency in utilization of the available capacity of manufacture, and industry strategies that affect the market.

Wireline Logging Services Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Wireline Logging Services Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

The global wireline logging services market size is anticipated to reach USD 34.39 billion in the year 2022. This can be attributed to increasing usage of these services for collection of real-time data by electric tools to optimize operational activities and gain maximum output from oil fields and wells.

The E-Line technology segment held the largest share of around 57% in the wireline logging service market owing to its usage in good logging and tube perforating operations. The segment of Slickline is being used for measuring good depth, down hole pressures, and temperatures.

The cased hole segment dominated the global market with a share of approx 80% in 2014 due to its surging usage for well evaluation. In addition, its usage for retrieving of measurements during the final operations is expected to drive the market growth. On the other hand, the open hole is generally used for performing operations prior to ceasing and cementing of the wellbore.

North America is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.0% from 2015 to 2022 owing to rising production and exploration activities across U.S. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness growth in the upcoming years owing to boosting demand for exploration and extraction activities across the globe.

The market for wireline logging service includes key players such as Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Nabors Industries, OilServe (UAE) and Pioneer Energy Services. They are continuously engaged in product development, innovation, and in implementing various marketing strategies to gain competitive advantage over other players and to penetrate deeper in the emerging markets. For example, Schlumberger made an investment of USD 1.2 Billion in 2014 for carrying out R&D activities, while Halliburton had made an investment of USD 0.6 Billion.

