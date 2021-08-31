Intralogistics Systems Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

250 Pages Intralogistics Systems Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Intralogistics Systems market.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Intralogistics Systems, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Intralogistics Systems Market.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the intralogistics market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of intralogistics during the forecast period.

Key Market Segments Covered Component Hardware Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) Unit-Load Fixed-aisle Cranes Moveable-aisle Cranes Mini-Load AS/RS Cranes AS/RS Shuttles Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) Conveyor Systems Horizontal Carousels Vertical Carousels Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs) Sorting Systems Industrial Robots Others Software Services

By End Use Logistics Food & Beverages Retail & e-Commerce Airports Automotive Chemicals Industrial Manufacturing Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Intralogistics Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the intralogistics market offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with intralogistics. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the intralogistics market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels for intralogistics are available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation, has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global intralogistics market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on the regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the intralogistics market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for intralogistics has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report sheds light on leading providers of intralogistics, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in intralogistics has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing the readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the intralogistics market. In addition, COVID-19 exhibited massive opportunity for the manufacturing as well as services industry to go digital with their supply chain operations. The market is poised to consolidate over the coming years with increase in e-Commerce shopping by consumers. Key Takeaways from Market Study The global Intralogistics market is anticipated to add 4.2X value to its market by 2030.

The hardware segment is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 15% over the forecast period.

Automated guided vehicles are projected to evince sprightly growth of 15.3% CAGR, while industrial robots are projected to add 4.8X value over the forecast period.

East Asia is set to unshackle its manufacturing prowess with a superlative growth of around 29% CAGR, owing to widespread implementation of intralogistic solutions to boost competitiveness in manufacturing clusters.

By industry vertical, the retail & e-Commerce industry is poised to impart courteous opportunity for the intralogistics market by virtue of increasing use of e-Commerce platforms by consumers, and with providers digitizing supply chains to ensure the timely delivery of products to customers. “Earmarked acquisitions and mergers are prime bellwethers of growth in the market,” says a Fact.MR analyst. Targeted Acquisitions and Mergers by Key Players Key players such as Toyota Industries Corporation and Kion Group are hinging their importance on enhancing connectivity, with a wide market outreach through targeted acquisitions to capture substantial market presence. For instance, in 2019, Toyota Industries and Tompkins Robotics, a leading provider of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), signed a strategic partnership with Bastian Solutions. Bastian Solutions is a company that was acquired by Toyota Industries Corporation

Similarly, Kion Group, in 2020, acquired U.K.-based software company Digital Applications International Limited (DAI), which has expertise in logistics automation solutions, for its subsidiary Dematic. This move is considered to fuel the group’s growth, considering the significance of automation and the shrewdness of DAI.

