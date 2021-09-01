Cucina Dolce Wins 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award for Hospitality Top 10% in the World

Cucina Dolce’s Great Diner Reviews Earn it a Place Among Travelers’ Favorites in Chelsea, Melbourne

Chelsea, Melbourne, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Cucina Dolce today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers’ Choice award winner for Hospitality Top 10% in the World. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to diners around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Cucina Dolce stood out by continuously delighting diners.

“We source locally the best available products to provide our customers with exceptionally flavor and taste. (Excellence and perfection is our aim)”

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent – delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

To see diner reviews and popular dishes of Cucina Dolce, visit tripadvisor page here.

About [Fred Kerbage]

Cucina Dolce owner and manager Fred Kerbage has been involved in the hospitality industry for over 35 years.

His passion for the industry is second to none, as hospitality has been implanted in his blood from very early childhood. His welcoming smile and cheeky nature leaves his customers with a feeling of warmth and laughter.

Our team is loyal and committed, and without our amazing chefs, pizzaiolo and our floor staff we simply would not have achieved the success we have reached.