EMed PharmaTech Announces Major Rebranding, Now Offers a Complete Healthcare IT Suite //Reaffirms Commitment to Make Healthcare Accessible

Posted on 2021-Sep-01


Ahmedabad, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — EMed PharmaTech, a leading pharmacy and healthcare app development company, today announced a major rebranding as EMed HealthTech to reflect the company’s evolution into an all-encompassing healthcare IT solution provider.

Coinciding with the unveiling of the new brand, EMed HealthTech launched an updated corporate website (www.emedhealthtech.com) focused on solutions that make healthcare more advanced and accessible while allowing its clients to grow.

The rebrand solidifies the company’s stance as an industry leader offering innovative healthcare IT solutions and unparalleled client service.

“In 2015, we started EMed PharmaTech with a dream to tap into the growing market of online pharmacy. Now, we have moved beyond online pharmacy by offering innovative products for the complete healthcare domain. As we expand our vision and build more exciting products, we believe this is the right time to create a new brand that allows us to tell our multi-product story better,” said Ahmad Abbas Balospura, CEO of EMed HealthTech. “Today, I’m happy to announce that we are rebranding the company as EMed HealthTech. This rebranding represents a substantial step in the company’s evolution. We are redefining the products and services we offer and shaping the future of the healthcare IT industry.”

With these new launches, the EMed Healthcare suite now includes Online Pharmacy App, Telemedicine, Diagnostic App, MR App, ERP Platform, and Patient Token System.

And a plethora of services like Digital Marketing Services for Healthcare, Custom Healthcare App Development, Custom Healthcare Software Development, Logistics Services for online pharmacy, Digital Transformation for Healthcare companies, IOT Implementation in Healthcare Companies, Healthcare Analytics, and AI/ML Services for Healthcare.

