South Coast Improvement, Co. Completes First Phase of 40B Affordable Housing Conversion Project at Serenity Brewster

Brewster, MA and Marion, MA, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — South Coast Improvement Company, a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently completed Phase 1 of a project to convert the former Wingate Residences assisted living and nursing facility into Serenity Brewster, rental housing for those ages 55 and over. The property, located at 873 Harwich Road (Route 124), is being developed by the Elevation Financial Group of Orlando, Florida.

Elevation purchased the property in December 2020 with the intent of converting the 119,016 square foot building into rental properties for people 55 and over. Phase 1 of the project featured the conversion of 41 rooms. South Coast Improvement Company completed that phase on July 1, 2021.

“The mission of creating affordable housing for seniors is embedded deep in our DNA. By bringing an outstanding Brewster property back to life through Elevation’s commitment to safe, clean and affordable housing, everyone wins,” Chris King, CEO of Elevation Financial Group.

The second phase of the project will convert the remainder of the 132 units planned for Serenity Brewster. Twenty percent of those units will be deed-restricted or 40B–double the required 10.

“Converting space in an assisted living facility is something we’ve had extensive experience with. This project is a little different than a lot of those as it is unoccupied and the conversion of the facility into housing involves a 40B,” said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. “We’re grateful to Elevation for the opportunity to work on this project and deliver it on time and under budget.”

For more information on Serenity Brewster, visit https://serenitybrewster.com/

Focusing its investments in the affordable housing sector, Elevation re-imagines and then revitalizes distressed and broken communities in order to deliver safe, clean and affordable housing. With a dream to convert substandard housing into quality homes, Elevation aspires to elevate lives, properties, communities and investor returns. For more information, visit https://elevationfinancialgroup.com/.

With its headquarters in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities. South Coast Improvement’s services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services; Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

