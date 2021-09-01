Free Training + Certification by the Leader in the Transport Industry. What Else Does One Wish For?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — To fight the aforementioned issues in our society, Traket Multiventures Private Limited has come up with free skill training for aspiring, young, and talented professionals who wish to make a living in the transport and logistics industry. Here, we provide them with the training to drive heavy motorized vehicles.

Their training will last for a few months in which they will be taught how to deal with patrons + they will be assisted regarding good communication skills essential for the delivery of goods, over speeding of vehicle, overloading of vehicle, etc.

They will be made aware of the traffic rules, how to be conversant with E-way bills and will be discouraged to use drugs and alcohol while driving the vehicle.

Their driving test will be done and accordingly, their driving license will be issued once they have passed the driving test.

As there is a craze for computer knowledge among all segments of the Indian society, basic computer training will be provided in our institution to our curious transport partners that will come in handy in daily use.

Accordingly, they will be provided a certificate stating the conducted training with Traket Multiventures Private Limited. It will also help them in career growth opportunities.

Our family members will be automatically eligible to join duty as drivers with basic salary, Employee provident fund, Health Insurance.

Note – Health insurance will be applicable in case of sudden unfortunate death or major health problem. Under health insurance, either their dependents can get a surety amount or are treated at hospitals at low costs.

Trainees can also be given short loans which they can repay within their job period to accommodate their basic and upcoming needs.

Suggestion – Drivers should possess commercial auto insurance papers if any unfortunate accident occurs to a passer-by. In such a case, a damage claim will be availed by that passer-by to treat them ASAP at the best hospitals.

Trainees, (read our transport family) will be automatically absorbed like our partners within the company. Here, they will be required to work for an indefinite period and be paid handsomely.

Important Note – Online Certificates will be provided to those individuals who have done their work diligently and exceptionally during their training period.

Truck drivers should be treated with respect in our society as they are a part of our society. They help transport essential goods without which the mango man can face a lot of problems in their daily lives.

Tip – In case of any urgency regarding problems in difficulties in delivering goods, they can contact the regional office of Traket Multiventures Pvt Limited, so that we can happily assist them in resolving the problem.

A good amount of stress is precipitated in the minds of drivers who are detached from their homes for a long period. For that, we offer them gifts such as tickets to visit amusement parks or to watch movies.

The mental, as well as physical health of our partner trainees and family transport members, is of utmost importance for Traket Multiventures Private Limited – Employee priority was, is, and will be our main focus.