Pre-Manufactured Guard Houses Deliver Security to Facilities of All Types

ATLANTA, Georgia, United States, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Large warehouses and e-commerce facilities frequently invest in guard houses to protect their facilities, often multiple for larger plants. However, in many cases, these guard houses were built into the design of the property. Companies that do not have this luxury could be in a difficult position when security concerns arise. In addition, having a stick-built guard house can be a long and arduous process with the potential of congestion and delays at the facility entrance. However, Panel Built’s pre-manufactured guard houses allow firms to add a new layer of security to their facility easily.

From simple, single-person booths to multi-piece ballistic buildings, Panel Built can help supply the correct security solution for a facility: large or small. Panel Built guard houses are designed to provide the appropriate level of security for each facility: everything from military bases to parking lots. Buildings are delivered prewired with electrical for easy installation on-site. In addition, Panel Built provides modular buildings to all 50 states, meeting states’ unique building requirements. Further, Panel Built offers Ul-752, NIJ, and STANAG bullet-resistant buildings for the highest threat level facilities.

Panel Built, Inc. has operated in the modular construction industry for 27 years, based in Blairsville, Georgia, USA. Today, Panel Built serves companies, organizations, and government institutions across the United States and internationally. Panel Built operates under one mission, “To Solver Our Customers’ Space Needs With Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/guardhouses