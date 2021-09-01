Canada Immigration Services in AbuDhabi

For many years now, Canada is welcoming about a quarter of a million new Permanent Residents each year. Canada is increasing the threshold of the immigrants every year and have many new pathways that are linked with their Express Entry System.

Canada is currently the 2nd Largest Country in the World (Geographically). The economy of Canada is a highly developed mixed economy with 10th largest GDP by nominal and 16th largest GDP by PPP in the world. As with other developed nations, the country’s economy is dominated by the service industry, which employs about three quarters of Canadians. Immigration Programs also add to the growth of the economy.

Canada is consistently rated by the UN as one of the world’s best country to live in. Canada offers one of the best health care system, social benefits and child care benefits.