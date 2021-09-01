Decorated Apparel Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Decorated Apparel Market size is expected to register revenue of USD 55.2 Billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a 10.91% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing demand for screen printing, embroidery, and sublimation on fabrics is expected to drive the market growth for such products in the upcoming years. Moreover, rising demand for such apparel to improve physical appearance is expected to fuel the demand.

Shifting trends in the fashion industry across the globe also act as a driving factor in the market growth for such products. Rising demand for customized tops, logo designs and patchwork on fabrics are trending among the millennial. Thus, the market is expected to boost in the upcoming years.

Request a Sample Copy of Decorated Apparel Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-decorated-apparel-market/request-sample

The embroidery product segment held the largest share of more than 42% across the global market in 2018 owing to high durability of such apparel as compared to the rest of the product segments. The screen printing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12% from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to good composition of inks and graphics having a long life.

The end-user segment of women held the largest share of around 65% across the global market owing to increasing popularity of a variety of tops, shirts, gowns, and kurtas. In addition, rising influence of graphic tees as casual and semi-formal attire is gaining popularity among women. The end-user segment of men is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 12.26% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025 owing to increasing sense among men to look presentable.

Asia Pacific held the largest share across the global market owing to increasing population coupled with rising demand for decorated apparel across developing countries like China, India, and Japan. Further, North America is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 12.25%.

Major players in the decorated apparel market are Russel Brands, Gildan Activewear, Master Printwear, Delta Apparel, Hanesbrands, New England Printwear, Lynka Printwear, and Advance Printwear. They are constantly engaged in gaining acquisitions, mergers and product development to boost their sales. In addition, emerging technologies like heat press techniques are being implemented by number of leading manufacturers like Adidas, NBA, American Girl, and Nike.

Access Decorated Apparel Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-decorated-apparel-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The product segment of screen printing dress apparel is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.73% from 2019 to 2025.

In 2018, the end-user segment of women held the largest share of around 65% across the global market.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share across the global market during 2018 owing to increasing population coupled with rising demand for decorated apparel across countries like China and India.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com