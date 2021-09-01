Demand In Pharmaceuticals Sector Are Responsible For Futuristic Growth Of Camel Milk Market Sales

Camel Milk Industry – Research Report Objectives

Camel milk is finding extensive applications in food supplements, owing to its profile rich of necessary nutrients and health-promoting molecules. Camel milk is a natural probiotic that aids in enhancement of the digestive health by a significant level, which is fostering their adoption in pharmaceuticals.

Camel milk is also penetrating at a healthy level as an ingredient in the food and beverage industry, owing to rising demand for functional food products with health benefits.

Some of the key players operating in the camel milk market are Lokhit Pashu Palak Sansthan (LPPS), Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd., Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products (EICMP), QCamel, The Camel Milk Co. Australia Pty Ltd., Desert Farms Inc., VITAL CAMEL MILK LTD, UK Camel Milk Ltd, Camilk Dairy, VeryRareOnline, Dandaragan Camel Dairies Pty Ltd, The Good Earth Dairy, DromeDairy Naturals and Al Ain Farms amongst others.

In March 2018, the company Sarhad Dairy based in India began the operation of its first camel milk processing plant and the product will be marketed under the Amul brand. For the past few months, the India based company has been selling camel milk chocolates in India. Also, the company plans to process the unsold camel milk into skim milk powder and export it to the Middle Eastern region where the demand is high.

In February 2018, the company Camelicious (Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products) developed a special solution for the infant nutrition- camel milk baby formula. The product is especially targeted at the demo graph which is allergic to cow milk. In 2013, this company also won the European approval to market and distribute its camel milk products in Europe. Furthermore, the company is also focusing to develop camel milk formulae for the babies younger than age one.

Camel milk is traditionally known to have many medicinal properties. Due to a growing trend for niche and nutritious products, camel milk market has witnessed a tremendous growth in the past few years.

Camel milk market especially saw an upsurge, since many dairy companies have expanded their product portfolio to include camel milk. Camel milk is native to the regions where camels are found and reared extensively. But in recent times, the consumption of camel milk has become very prominent in other regions as well.

Major markets, which are expected to register high growth in the camel milk market are U.S., U.K., Australia, Malaysia and India. The camel milk market is completely walled by growth opportunities as it is experiencing key developments in all major sectors such as the expansion of distribution outlets,

product portfolio expansion, regional and global expansions and new establishment of the camel milk producing companies. Being supported by science, camel milk is also being increasingly recognized as a natural medicine to cure autism and diabetes and also for the treatment of diabetes type II, Hepatitis and autoimmune disorders.

Global Camel Milk: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product form, the camel milk market is segmented as-

Fresh

Frozen

Freeze-Dried

On the basis of nature, the camel milk market is segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis, the camel milk market is segmented as-

Household

Industry

Food Industry Confectionery Frozen Desserts

Beverage Industry Smoothies Milkshakes Infant Formula

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics & Personal Care

On the basis of packaging, the camel milk market is segmented as-

PET Bottles

Carton Packs

Pouches

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types,

forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period.

The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Camel milk is nearly 7-8 times more expensive than cow milk and the first step is to educate and raise awareness amongst the high-end consumers. Known for its high functional ingredient profile,

the camel milk products’ popularity amongst the beauty-centric consumers has also helped to propagate the positive image of the camel milk in the market, as many products such as body lotions, shampoos, mainly soap bars and other personal care products made out of camel milk have been sold voluminously in U.S. and Europe.

Many beauty magazines and salons especially market and promote such premier products amongst the target audience. This strategy may also help to further boost the growth of the camel milk market.

