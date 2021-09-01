Automotive Glass Market Key Opportunities, Process Estimates & Trend Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sep 01, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Glass Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Automotive Glass Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Automotive glasses are aesthetically driven parts of a vehicle that shield the passengers against harsh exterior environment such as sun, wind, and rain. Automotive glasses are created in such a way that they provide minimal weight to the vehicle, resist high external forces, and minimalize the strain induced on the vehicle.

Key Players:

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.(AGC)

Saint Gobain S.A.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited (NSG)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Guardian Industries Corp.

Corning Incorporated

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Duratuf Glass Industries (P) Ltd.

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Automotive Glass Market include rise in the sales and production of the vehicle, augmented demand for progressive glass technologies such as smart embedded glass &glass device, government regulations for vehicle security, and rising disposable income. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including high investment cost required to setup a glass plant. Automotive Glass Industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The latest trend gaining attraction in the market is the exponential increase in the acceptance of solar control glasses for vehicles. The key advantage linked to the use of solar control glasses is that it supports in improving the fuel efficiency. The usage of solar control glass helps in keeping the vehicle cooler inside; eventually reducing the need of an air conditioner and making the car fuel effective.

Application Outlook:

Windscreen

Sidelite

Backlite

Product Outlook:

Tempered Automotive Glass

Laminated Automotive Glass

End-Use Outlook:

OEM

ARG

Vehicle Type Outlook:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Automotive Glass Market in 2015 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include availability of cheap & skilled labor and low cost. Asia-Pacific is followed by the North American region owing to surge in the manufacturing of commercial vehicles in the region.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Automotive Glass Industry comprise Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Central Glass Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Ltd., LKQ Corporation, Saint-Gobain S.A., Glass Trosch Holding AG, Magna International Inc., Gentex Corporation, Guardian Industries Corporation and Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

