Particle Counters Market – Rising Awareness of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring will Drive Growth

The Particle Counters Market growth is driven largely by factors, such as robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and growing focus on the quality of food products are the key factors driving the growth of the particle counter market. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, India, South Korea, and China).

The Particle Counters Market size is projected to grow from an estimated USD 346 million 2020 to USD 554 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Growth Driver: Regulations and standards for cleanrooms and manufacturing;

The increasing demand for certified products, various quality certifications such as ISO checks and National Safety and Quality Health Standards (NSQHS) have been made mandatory for ensuring that the standards for manufacturing processes and products are being upheld. Quality certifications require products to be processed in a cleanroom environment to ensure minimum possible contamination. The need to ensure a sterile and contamination-free environment promotes the greater use of cleanrooms and monitored working areas for manufacturing healthcare products.

In addition, the possibility of adverse drug reactions has ensured constant monitoring in the pharmaceutical manufacturing process. According to the FDA, liquid pharmaceutical products labeled for infants and toddlers, offered by leading pharma brands, such as Major Pharmaceuticals and Rugby Laboratories, were recalled in 2017 due to particulate contamination. In the same year, SCA Pharmaceuticals LLC recalled various injectable product lots for possible bacterial contamination. To ensure the highest possible levels of product safety and quality, the focus on effective monitoring has grown with the scale of R&D and manufacturing, and with it, the use of particle counters.

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

North America accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, followed by Europe. In the US, significant public-private funding and investments to support air pollution monitoring-based researches, faster adoption of technologically advanced particle counters among end users, and strong trend of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research are some of the key factors driving the market for particle counters.

Moreover, growing stringent guidelines for pharmaceutical and food products; increasing demand for particle counters in applied markets such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, water & environmental monitoring testing; increasing public awareness to enforce strict air pollution monitoring and control regulations, and continuous government expenditure on air pollution monitoring and control are some of the factors expected to drive the growth of the particle counter market in Canada during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US), among others.

Recent Developments in Particle Counters Market;

– In October 2020, Particle Measuring Systems launched IsoAir Pro-E Remote Particle Counter with built-in vacuum, to streamline cleanroom monitoring.

– In July 2020, Danaher Corporation launched MET ONE 3400+portable air particle counter to help simplify cleanroom monitoring for FDA & GMP compliance.

– In February 2020, Spectris partnered with Agronaut Manufacturing System to create control contamination solutions.