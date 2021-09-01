Key Strategy Adopted By Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Leading Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Recycled carbon fiber is a high-performance fiber that is obtained from manufacturing waste and from scrap composite products. It has properties similar to virgin carbon fiber. For instance, its modulus is in a similar range as that of virgin carbon fiber. Even if the tensile strength of recycled carbon fiber reduces by 10% to 20% while processing, it still holds high-performance properties similar to virgin carbon fiber. Recycled carbon fiber is also known as reclaimed carbon fiber, upcycled carbon fiber, or recovered carbon fiber. The global recycled carbon fiber market size is expected to grow from USD 109 million in 2020 to USD 193 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

Over the past years, companies have strengthened their position in the global recycled carbon fiber market by adopting several business strategies. From 2014 to 2019, expansion, partnership, agreement, new product launch, and joint venture were the key strategies adopted by the market players to maintain growth in the global recycled carbon fiber market. For instance, in December 2018, ELG Carbon Fibre (UK) partnered with Boeing to recycle excess aerospace-grade composite material. This composite material will be used by other companies to make electronic accessories and automotive equipment. This partnership has helped the company strengthen its position as a leading recycled carbon fiber market player.

The major manufacturers profiled in this report include Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. (UK), SGL Carbon (Germany), Carbon Conversions Inc. (US), Carbon Fiber Recycling, Inc. (US), Shocker Composites LLC. (US), Procotex Corporation SA (Belgium), Alpha Recyclage Composites (France), Carbon Fiber Remanufacturing (US), and Vartega Inc. (US), among others. ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. (UK) runs one of the largest commercial-scale recycled carbon fiber plants. The company offers several recycled carbon fiber products, such as CARBISO C, CARBISO M, CARBISO TM, CARBISO CT+, CARBISO MF and CARBISO CT. Toray Industries Inc. (Japan) offers recycled carbon fiber products through its subsidiary, Zoltek (US).

These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies. For instance, in December 2019, ELG Carbon Fibre Ltd. (UK), in collaboration with the University of Huddersfield’s Institute for Railway Research, developed the world’s first carbon fiber bogie (CAFIBO). This would build ELG Carbon Fibre’s position as a leading player in the recycled carbon fiber market.

