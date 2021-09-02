Escape Life With Us For A Little While

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — When it comes to Hotels in Khandala tourists as well as locals swear by The Dukes Retreat. A resort that overlooks a picturesque view of the Western Ghats located on the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway.

One of the Best hotel in Lonavala, Duke’s Retreat boasts of a luxurious resort that combines style with class. Surrounded by a beautiful luscious green landscape. The Dukes Retreat Resort is known for its intriguing interiors and surroundings that will mesmerize your mind.

We offer a variety of services to keep our guests entertained and pampered through Classic Restaurants, English Style Bar, Large Banquets, Meeting Rooms, Business Centre, Fitness Centre, Swimming Pool and Kids Play Zone.

It is also one of the luxurious Resort in Lonavala that allows you to nestle in the arm of nature and experience exquisite personalized services.

Duke’s retreat is also a great choice for a Destination Wedding near Mumbai, being only a two hours drive away.The resort is lavishly inhabited by greenery, and lush panoramic views!

The Dukes Retreat has a distinguished plethora of facilities and surprises in store for everyone, making it an ideal location as one of the best Wedding Venues in Lonavala.

The resort is well suited for family vacations as well as official trips. You can also plan a fun time together with your or a very special occassion! Regardless of the purpose of your visit, we have something for everyone.

For Budget Enquiry Contact Us: 022-43332000, +91 7875840400, +91 7875630300

You can also contact us through Mail:

sales@dukesretreat.com

reservations@dukesretreat.com

hotel@dukesretreat.com

You can directly meet us at Sadhana Rayon House, D.N.Road, Mumbai – 400 001. Tel: 022-43332000 | Fax: 022-22620219

