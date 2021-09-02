Upcoming CO2 targets will depress prices! Sell your car now?

Frankfurt, Germany, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Our federal government has jointly agreed with the EU on new CO2 targets and thus agreed to significantly reduce Co2 emissions by 2030.

How can this target be achieved? One big tool is an increase in the tax on CO2 emissions. Consequently, it is very likely that car owners of petrol or diesel burning cars will pay much higher taxes in the coming years.

In the future, our federal government wants to make vehicles with combustion engines more and more unpopular. So far, the motivation to switch to an alternative is still too low. At the moment, the broad masses are not yet motivated to switch quickly to other drive technologies. If we look at the range of electric vehicles on offer, we can see that the state subsidies are just enough to pay the premium for a car powered by an electric motor. The cost savings in terms of petrol are a fallacy, because after just 4 years, the electric motor battery has to be bought again, at a cost of over 4,000 €. Lower operating costs are out of the question. Moreover, in Germany it is not yet certain which alternative will be the economic choice in the future. The preference so far has been for electric motor or hydrogen-powered cars.

The choice of hydrogen-powered cars is currently too small to really have a choice. Higher subsidies do not yet exist in this alternative. The supply of petrol stations is also still too small, in parallel with e-cars. Moreover, the safety of these cars plays too big a role. Driving with a tank full of hydrogen is still quite dangerous.

If one considers switching to a hybrid car, everyone is faced with the difficulty that these vehicles also burn petrol or diesel at speeds above 50 km/h and thus emit carbon dioxide. Although the emissions are lower, these cars do not represent a future-oriented alternative! In addition, there is far more technology in these vehicles than in “normal” second-hand cars, considering that two drives are installed at the same time. The more technology is integrated, the more technology has to be maintained and the more technology can break down. As is well known, defects in used cars can be very cost-intensive.

German drivers will be faced with the choice of switching to alternatives in the long term. The bottom line is that further developments in this sector will show which one it will be. But if we want to save taxes soon, we should switch!

The demand for new and used cars with petrol engines will fall sharply in the coming years. At the same time, the supply of petrol and diesel used cars will rise sharply as more and more citizens consider and make the switch. With falling demand and a parallel increase in supply, the price of a car with a conventional combustion engine will fall sharply and faster than before! If you were already thinking of selling your car before, you now have the opportunity to get a relatively high price for your used car.

What are the current ways to sell the car for comfort? When buying a new car from a dealer, a trade-in is often offered. Here, however, it must be researched whether this offer is fair or whether there is a better option. Another option is, of course, to try to sell the car to private individuals in large internet car market auction houses. This can be a very time-consuming process, because sometimes numerous inspections or negotiations have to be conducted and agreed upon. A third possibility to sell the car for the best price is offered by car dealers who specialise in buying cars. Dealers such as Autoankauf TAY in Berlin have been buying cars throughout Germany for many years. These car purchase dealers often deliberately export the used cars abroad. The demand for German cars is enormously high abroad, as the used cars are considered to be well maintained and cared for. Often there are already buyers who pay quite a high price for the cars.

Car purchase is also quite often done in order to use the cars as donors for spare parts. Disassembled into individual parts, the used cars can sometimes realise a higher price. In this way, cars with conventional drive technologies will continue to be used in the future.

Selling your car through specialised car purchase dealers is one of the most sensible alternatives in terms of economy and the purchase price for the used car. The used car market of these specialised dealers has grown enormously in recent years. Thus, one can find television advertisements of these car companies more and more often. Nevertheless, you should always commission several offers in order to decide on the best one. Feel free to use search terms such as “car purchase” or “car purchase Berlin” for the federal state of Berlin for your research on the Internet.

