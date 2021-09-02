Moksha Lifestyle Products

What are essential oils:

Essential oils are compounds extracted from plants. They are available by steam and/or by water distillation or other methods such as cold pressing. After the release of fragrant chemicals, they are usually mixed with carrier oils to create a ready-to-use product. Why? This is because the released compounds are highly concentrated and have the potential to cause serious side effects when used.

Besides manufacturing many of our products ourselves, our volume purchases through our Central Purchasing System enable us to offer the largest selection of pure essential oils at affordable prices. We have a wide variety of pack sizes to meet all of your specific needs, large or small. We spare no effort to maintain the high quality and purity of our essential oils and other products. Certificate of Analysis, Specifications, and MSDS are available on request. All of our essential oils are ethically produced and are free from pesticides or chemical fertilizers.