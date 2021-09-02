Conneqt & UiPath Announce Partnership to Accelerate Fully Automated Enterprises

Bangalore, Karnataka, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — With the aim to accelerate digital transformation toward fully automated enterprises, Conneqt, India’s leading Digital IT & BPM services company and UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced a partnership to bring forth expertise in business automation offerings with a dedicated center of excellence for delivering solutions to Conneqt customers.

On the partnership, Anil Bhasin, Managing Director and Vice-President, India and South Asia, UiPath, said, “We are delighted to partner with Conneqt to redefine outsourcing in the digital era. Businesses are redesigning the future of work and are seeking efficient solutions for process automation and enhancing customer experience. With the power of the UiPath platform, Conneqt will be able to create opportunities for its customers to operate faster in their markets and reduce business challenges.”

“We are excited to partner with UiPath to accelerate efficiencies and cost savings for our customers with business automation. This partnership brings together Conneqt’s deep business domain knowledge and business operations management capability and the leading automation platform from UiPath. We share the vision of building automation-first environments, as they expedite transformation and lead to sustainable change. We look forward to a long term and successful relationship,” said Arjun Ramaraju, Chief Executive Officer, Conneqt.

Conneqt hassetup Robotic Automation Center of Excellence (RACE)powered by UiPath with the objective to drive enterprise-wide automation for our customers at scale to deliver ROI through productivity improvements across business domains.

About Conneqt

Established in 2004, Conneqt headquartered in Bangalore is India’s leading Digital IT & BPM services provider, and a subsidiary of Quess Corp (BSE: 539978, NSE: QUESS),.At Conneqt we strive to help our customers in growing revenues, enabling efficiencies, and enhancing experience across industries. With 24 delivery centres across India, we are among India’s Top 100 Best Workplaces in 2021 and we have created a customer-centric collaborative ecosystem of people, platforms, processes, and partners to align strategically with customer’s business goals.

Visit us at: https://conneqtcorp.com/in/

