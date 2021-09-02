Evanston, Illinois, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story is pleased to announce their law team specializes in elder law, providing the assistance individuals need during this stage of their lives. They understand the challenges seniors face and work hard to ensure they get the protection they deserve.

At the Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story, clients can rely on the law firm to help with asset protection, wills and trusts, estate planning, Medicaid, guardianship, and more. Their team understands seniors’ unique needs and works with them and their families to ensure everything is in place, particularly for end-of-life planning. They stay on top of the latest changes in this law field and provide their clients with up-to-date information and guidance.

Clients can count on the Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story to handle legal matters about seniors are completed correctly to avoid problems in the future. Their law team is standing by to answer questions and help individuals make the best-informed decisions regarding their health and estate.

Anyone interested in learning about elder law can find out more by visiting the Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story or by calling 1-847-328-7552.

About the Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story: The Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story specializes in elder law, providing seniors and their families with assistance for estate planning, wills and trusts, asset protection, Medicaid, and more. They understand the unique challenges seniors face and work hard to help them understand every process. Their team is knowledgeable and experienced, providing the valuable support seniors and their families need.

Company: Law Office of Jeffrey P. Story, LLC

Address: 2144 Ashland Ave. Unit 2

City: Evanston

State: IL

Zip code: 60201

Telephone number: 1-847-328-7552

Email ID: jstory@jeffreypstory.com