Types of Terminal Block Structures

Terminal blocks can be categorised based on their structure as well as the type of device they include.

Device Types:

Terminal blocks can be classified based on the type of device to which they connect or the application to which they are connected.

Disconnect Blocks make it simple to disconnect a circuit with a knife switch without removing any wires. Another name for them is switch block. Fuse Holders aid in the connection of multiple devices that utilise multiple fuses. If a short circuit occurs, only the wiring parts linked to the fuse holder are affected. Ground Circuit Terminals are used to connect systems or components to the ground. They are normally interchangeable with ordinary terminal blocks and can be put into a block. Devices and controllers can communicate with one another thanks to I/O Blocks. Electricity Distribution Blocks are used to connect power wires. Sensor/Actuator Blocks are used to manage devices with three or four wires, such as photo electronic sensors and proximity sensors. Thermocouple Blocks are used to connect thermocouples. They also provide reliable metal connections for temperature measurement.

Structure Types:

1. Single Feed Through

Single feed products are the most basic sort of terminal block. These are used to connect two wires together.

One output and one input contact are provided by single feed terminal blocks. The two wires are routed into the terminal block on opposite sides. They are then linked within its housing.

2. Dual Level

Dual level terminal blocks have two contact levels. This simplifies wiring and saves space.

A bridge is frequently used to connect one contact level to another in multi-level goods. This increases the flexibility of the circuit.

3. Three Level

Level three terminal blocks are identical to dual level goods but with an additional stacked level of connections. They can also be bridged, just as dual level terminal blocks.

4. High Density Terminal Blocks

High Density Terminal Blocks are intended for OEM use. They are easy to install, and the broad marking strips can be manually marked or custom printed to give rapid and accurate terminal identification.

Terminal Block Features:

Some terminal blocks have one or more unique properties.

● Pluggable Terminal Blocks

The wire connectors on pluggable terminal blocks allow the circuit to be interrupted without the following:

Enabling quick disconnection

Unwiring

Testing

Maintenance

It is possible to disconnect power to an entire set of terminals at once by simply removing a single plug by combining pluggable terminal blocks in a specific way.

● Stack able Terminal Blocks

Stack able terminal blocks can be mounted next to each other to save space. They are typically DIN rail mounted devices.

● Indicator Light

An indicator light is available on some terminal blocks. This light-emitting diode (LED) confirms that current flows through the device.

● Diode

Lamp testing is made possible by terminal blocks with diodes between circuits. They are also resistant to reverse polarity.