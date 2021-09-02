Customer Data Enrichment: trbo empowers online retailers to leverage customer and user data in a holistic way

Vienna, VA, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — trbo, the leading onsite personalization platform, enables online retailers and website operators to use holistic data for website personalization.

Users have high expectations of the browsing and shopping experience online. They want content and offers that are individually tailored to their needs. trbo’s onsite personalization platform supports online retailers and website operators to meet these expectations and offer unique experiences through onsite personalization. For a truly personalized approach, shop operators need one thing above all else: user data.

Customer Data Enrichment: Breaking down data silos to create a 360-degree customer view

With Customer Data Enrichment, trbo helps online shops and websites to break down data silos. A wide variety of data sources can be connected to the platform via open interfaces, enabling the holistic use of customer and user data in onsite personalization. In addition, data is flexibly transferred from trbo to other systems for use in cross-channel marketing activities. This facilitates a 360-degree view of customers and a new, deeper level of a personalized customer approach.

Customer Data Enrichment at trbo includes a variety of options:

Onsite data sources – trbo collects over 50 visitor characteristics on the website in real time. These include, for example, geo or device data, but also information on browsing behavior. This data is used AI-based to optimize the browsing and shopping experience.

Data interfaces to trbo – Onsite data can be enriched in trbo with further transaction and customer data from Customer Data Platforms (CDPs), CRM systems, BI solutions and many other sources. Extensive customer profiles make personalized targeting on the website even better.

Data interfaces to external systems – Through open, bi-directional interfaces, onsite data can be passed to external systems such as CDPs, email service providers, the CRM, BI solutions, or analytics tools to tap into new audiences and use them in the cross-channel customer approach.

“By being able to enrich customer and user data, websites can achieve valuable optimization. With a holistic database and a 360-degree customer view, even deeper personalization and thus an exceptional browsing and shopping experience becomes a reality,” summarizes Felix Schirl, founder and CEO of trbo.

For more information on trbo’s customer data enrichment capabilities, please visit: https://www.trbo.com/en/services/customer-data-enrichment/

About trbo

trbo is a leading technology provider for dynamic onsite personalization, optimization and testing. With trbo’s AI-based platform, website content and offers can be designed individually and inspiringly – in real time, tailored to the needs of customers in their customer journey. A self-learning algorithm analyses user behaviour based on over 50 visitor characteristics. This data then allows the targeted delivery of a wide variety of content in the design of the online presence, which demonstrably optimizes the shopping experience of website visitors. Well-known retailers and manufacturers such as Rose Bikes, Telefónica, mydays, Triumph, Vertbaudet and XXXLutz rely on the trbo’s SaaS solution. The Munich-based company was founded in 2013. CEO is Felix Schirl.

Press contact

trbo Inc

8000 Towers Crescent Drive 13th Fl

Vienna, VA 22182

press(at)trbo.com