Finesse Editing Celebrates One Year as an Editing and Proofreading Agency

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Finesse Editing Agency LLP was launched in 2020 and is proud to announce the celebration of its first anniversary in August 2021. The Agency is currently editing over 50 books per month, and this number is growing steadily. Presently their team consists of four copyeditors and proofreaders, and new staff members are coming on board. Finesse Editing offers accessible, affordable, and comprehensive editing and proofreading services to many clients, including publishers, literary agents and Indie authors. They serve Indian as well as international clients from around the world. Finesse Editing possesses a passion for providing the best editing and proofreading services to suit any client’s needs. Their business is steadily growing, and they are welcoming new customers, providing editing and proofreading service and excellent customer service.

Finesse Editing has a dedication to serving its customers with meticulous editing and proofreading services. They understand the need that authors have for reliable and detailed editing of their manuscripts. Finesse Editing focuses on providing attention to detail and accuracy. Their team has the experience and knowledge to edit and proofread any manuscript, supporting the needs of authors for their pieces of work. Finesse Editing knows that many editing and proofreading agencies are available, however, they believe that they can offer flexible and client-customized services, resulting in high-quality manuscripts.

Finesse Editing has expertise in editing both fiction and nonfiction manuscripts. They encourage new customers to contact them and arrange a consultation to discover everything they have to offer. They predict the continued growth of their Agency as new editors and proofreaders get added to their staff and as their reputation grows. They believe that they can serve an increasing number of publishers and authors with editing and proofreading capabilities.

Company : Finesse Editing

Contact : Mansoor Fatehi

Address : Jawaharabad CHS Ltd, Plot 35/B, Flat No. 14, 9th Road, T.P.S. IV, Bandra West 400050 Mumbai Maharashtra

Phone : +91 9821509917

Email : info@finesse-editing.com

Website : https://finesse-editing.com