Legazpi City, Philippines, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — During this pandemic, the world has been turned upside down. This public health crisis altered our emotional, social, spiritual, and economic conditions. The normal setting that we have been accustomed to proved to be no longer applicable. It has been fearful to go outside and have social contact with people, even with our closest friends. We can no longer go to churches for Sunday service and even dine at our favorite restaurants. It has been exceedingly difficult to shop due to market scheduling and the fear of being infected by COVID-19. Above all, our work has been very much affected. A lot of people became jobless, which became a limitation in every aspect of a person’s life. Losing jobs mean rendering people powerless to purchase and meet their needs.

With all this, “ONLINE SELLING / E-COMMERCE” has been the new trend. Through Online Selling/ E-commerce, we can buy our needs and avail services at the comfort of our homes without going out and risking our health and safety. It has also paved the way for jobless families and struggling individuals to have additional income by offering their products and services through a much wider digital space in order to sustain themselves during this pandemic.

JCI Legazpi Dawani in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its flagship project the Strengthening Urban Resilience for Growth with Equity (SURGE) – Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative (WGDP), organized the “WomENtrepreneur goes Online!” Webinar Series. It is in line with USAID-SURGE-WGDP’s vision of helping local partners implement important interventions that accelerate livelihood recovery in secondary cities including Legazpi City.

Empowering WomENTrepreneurs in digital marketing has been identified as a priority activity by both organizations to enable them to continue business transactions online despite the crisis we are experiencing. Other partners include Bayan Academy for Social Entrepreneurship & Human Resource Development, Albay Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and Legazpi Tourism Stakeholders Council.

“WomENtrepreneur goes Online!” is a two-part webinar series that aimed to equip and expand the knowledge of women entrepreneurs in doing online business with the global pandemic still afflicting economies around the world. The webinar series topics covered digital marketing opportunities in the Philippines, online payment systems, analyzing the different target markets, and practical techniques & strategies in using social media for growing their businesses. Participants were also introduced to various softwares that can ease online business struggles and help WomENtrepreneurs in their daily operations and marketing promotions.

The first leg was held last June 24, 2020 entitled “Webinar on Digital Marketing: Successfully Growing your Business in the New Normal”. It was then followed by the second webinar held last July 27, 2020 entitled “Boost your Business with Facebook and Instagram”. Both webinars were conducted via Zoom. Over 50 attendees participated in each training session.

What were the objectives of this JCI project?

E-commerce is constantly evolving, at a much faster rate than before. With the public health crisis that we are experiencing at the moment, JCI Legazpi Dawani deems it necessary to meet the following objectives:

To ENHANCE the knowledge of WomENTrepreneurs in E-commerce through various online platforms including social media.

To EMPOWER WomENTrepreneurs by equipping them with ideas and strategies on how to cover a wider scale of market through social media.

How did the JCI Local Organization measure community impact for this program?

The Local Organization measured community impact by way of gathering feedback from the participants. The WomEntrepreneurs report significant improvements such as but not limited to:

1. Adobo Connection Legazpi (Owned by JCI Mem. Vanessa Sipalay) – 30% increase in page likes, 20% increase in sales.

2. JMBEL Enterprises (Owned by JCI Mem. Jho Beltran) – 25% increase in page likes, 20% increase in sales.

3. 2GO Express Legazpi (Owned by JCI Mem. Angeli Bancoro) – 20% increase in page likes, 15% ncrease in sales.

4. Bicol’s Best (Owned by JCI Mem. Kat Llaguno) – 15% increase in page likes, 20% increase in sales.

Actual community impact produced by this project

After the conduct of the project, the following online businesses were launched:

1. Meatchu.ph was successfully launched by JCI Mem. Anna Rivera last July 2020 via Facebook and Instagram serving Metro Manila and Legazpi city clients. They offer a variety of frozen marinated products. JCI Mem. Anna Rivera applied the different effective approaches toward the target market resulting in Meatchu.ph’s FB page reaching 500 like in just one week.

2. Savory Bites by JCI Mem. Kaycee Camus started last June 2020 via Facebook and Instagram. Through the insights learned from the training, Savory Bites utilizes online payment facilities to their clients.

3. The Weaving Room’s social media pages were established last June 2020 by JCI Mem. Mira Macandog.

4. After being empowered by the webinar series, JCI Mem. Tasha Barcelon launched “Danielle & Raphaelle” on both Facebook and Instagram wherein it offers affordable clothing and quality linens.

What is the expected long-term impact of this project?

Sustainability is one of the primary considerations of the LO in the conduct of its undertakings.

JCI Legazpi Dawani envisions this project to have a rippled effect in the community by engaging more women entrepreneurs for economic growth and productivity using online platforms.

Entrepreneurship is considered a major contributing factor to the growth of an economy and hence has a tremendous potential in empowering women and transforming society. Skill based training, business infrastructure, market information and technological advancement are among the factors that are vital in entrepreneurship. Thus, the LO is committed to cultivate the seeds it has sown to build a community of WomEntrepreneurs who can transform challenges into opportunities.

In the long run, the LO anticipates to determine the influence of skill based training on empowerment of women, examine the influence of business infrastructure on women’s engagement in economic activities, and analyze the relationship between market information and technological advancement as implemented by highly trained women who engage in e-commerce.

