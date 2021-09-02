Vspagy : Ideal Source For Developing Personalized Marketing Content

Noida, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Vspagy is the next generation technology initiative of Acadian Technologies Private Limited. They are considered to be the pioneers in video personalization and rendering technology in India, and focus on aiding marketers to customize their customer communication efforts to accelerate brand affinity and awareness. Personalized video marketing is specially made simple and seamless through their interactive platform. It also serves as a great source of business analytics and customer insight.

With the help of the Vspagy platform, companies are able to drive greater revenue and augment their marketing communication processes with the assistance of strategic use of on-line personalized and interactive videos across communication channels, including SMS, e-mail, WhatsApp, websites, mobile applications, and social media platforms.

Vspagy self-service interface allows people to develop an interactive video experience in minutes, by adding buttons, questions, hotspots, video branching, and more to their content. Hotspots videos basically refer to a clickable object in a video, that allows brands to customize what happens when a viewer clicks on them. Such videos are perfect for driving engagement and traffic.

In addition to personalized videos, Vspagy can also develop personalized microsite and URLs. They basically customize elements of HTML microsites based on customer data. Such sites are quite easy to navigate and help in showcasing tailored offerings for each and every customer. Typically such microsites tend to be a part of the email marketing strategy of discerning brands. Through Vspagy , one can even create distinctive short URLs featuring enterprise specific domain name, for better, authentic brand building. They look cleaner than the typical sloppy, untidy long-form URLs.

To contact Vspagy, give them a call at +91-120-4121301 or +91-9193155912.