Ashley Marie Intuition Presents Spiritual Healing, Medical Advice and Psychic Reading Sessions

Ashley Marie launches a self-titled health and wellness coaching platform, that seeks to help people all over the world become the best versions of themselves. Being a psychic medium, reiki healer and a licensed family nurse practitioner, Ashley is on a mission to provide spiritual guidance needed by people who struggle with achieving happiness, joy and fulfillment.

Ashley discovered her passion for helping others during her undergraduate years, where she studied to become a nurse. Equipped with a medical license to practice, Ashley combines her unique spiritual awareness and experience to provide comfort to people in need of a life-changing transcendental experience. Greatly motivated by her compassion for others, Ashley Marie Intuition was created, serving spiritual guidance alongside health and wellness coaching from a professional and—as the name suggests—an intuitive standpoint.

The Ashley Marie Intuition provides a variety of psychic services to clients including intuitive psychic readings, intuitive reiki healings as well as health and wellness coaching. In addition to this, Ashley Marie makes her unique talents available for emergency sessions as well. With Ashley’s innate ability to foresee and foretell, prospective clients can confidently expect keen insight on their past, present and future self, including undiluted details on careers, finances and relationships.

Ashley possesses the relevant certificates to demonstrate her spiritual knowledge and circumstantial medical experience. She not only owns undergraduate and postgraduate medical degrees, but she is also a certified reiki master, level 4 Usui; and is a certified psychic medium by world-renown holistic healing expert, Tiffany Powers. Many clients attest to Ashley Marie’s unique abilities, with many testimonials available on Ashley Marie Intuition website. One client, Vikki in California, confirms that Ashley successfully, “communicated with her dead father and brought her closure”, while also removing ‘negative energy’ and leaving her feeling ‘refreshed and renewed’.

Ashley Marie Intuition offers a personal, one-on-one phone call for people interested in these services. Newcomers, may book a slot online through the website, either opting for a 30 minute or 1-hour session. If satisfied with the consultation, clients may then acquire bundle packages that may be spread out over days or weeks. Emergency sessions are also available any day of the week.

