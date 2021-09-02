Training and development a sure-fire way to make organisations more competitive and sustainable

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Acorn subject-matter experts have recently delved into how vital training and development is for an organisation. Training and development refers to the educational activities within an organisation designed to enhance knowledge and skills, while providing information on how to perform tasks better. With technology evolving so rapidly, it’s critical for organisations to evolve their employees’ skills and knowledge alongside it. The Acorn experts latest article delves into the benefits of training and development, and explores some of its common applications.

Today, skills don’t have a very long shelf life, with many expected to be redundant within five years. Rather than fearing technology, however, organisations should instead see it as the key to innovation and a way to ensure the internal rate of change matches, if not outpaces, the external rate of change.

“Employees who are constantly upskilling now and into the future will help you maintain an advantage where competitors struggle to adapt.” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “Ultimately, continuous training and development is the key to the productivity, efficiency and innovation you need to make smarter investment choices, market yourself to potential employees, and maximise your profitability.”

Training and development can guarantee a more marketable and competitive business. It has the potential to lead to better performance, increased flexibility, increased innovation, better resource allocation and reduced supervision needs. It may enhance employee lifecycles and company reputation, leading to an improved organisational culture.

Depending on an organisation’s size, diversity and needs, there’ll be different training and development programs on offer. These can include onboarding, technical skills training, soft skills development and continual professional development (CPD).

The Acorn experts’ full article on training and development can be found on their Acorn Labs blog here: https://bit.ly/3srsBB1

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything we create. Since the inception of our Acorn LMS seven years ago, we’ve worked with everyone from local businesses to federal government agencies. In that time, we’ve maintained a 100% retention rate. Our Acorn LMS contains all the tools needed to support workforces – from onboarding and inductions through to compliance and ongoing development.