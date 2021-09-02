AHERN Insurance Brokerage Now Serving San Francisco and Orange County

San Diego, CA, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — AHERN Insurance Brokerage is pleased to announce opening new offices to serve San Francisco and Orange County. The San Francisco office is located at 135 Main Street, Suite 1950, in San Francisco, and the Orange County office is found at 9110 Irvine Center Drive in Irvine.

AHERN Insurance Brokerage specializes in law firm insurance, providing law offices throughout the San Diego area access to the insurance they need. Over the past 20 years, the company has provided more than 25,000 insurance policies for more than 5,000 law firms throughout the area. The two new locations will further expand their services to include law firms in San Francisco and Orange County, giving them access to the same incredible service to help them find the insurance policies they need.

AHERN Insurance Brokerage is an industry leader in customized insurance solutions for law firms. They are the largest full-service insurance brokerage in the country, delivering comprehensive insurance packages that meet their clients’ needs. They are excited to expand their services to ensure law firms throughout Southern California have access to the insurance policies they need to protect their offices.

Anyone interested in learning about their work in San Francisco and Orange County can find out more by visiting the AHERN Insurance Brokerage website or by calling 1-800-282-9786.

About AHERN Insurance Brokerage: AHERN Insurance Brokerage is the largest full-service insurance brokerage serving law firms throughout San Diego, San Francisco, and Orange County. Their team provides the professional service their clients need to find the best insurance policies for their offices. They have represented more than 70,000 bar members during their 20 years in service.

Company: AHERN Insurance Brokerage

Address: 9655 Granite Ridge Dr. Suite 500

City: San Diego

State: CA

Zip code: 92123

Telephone number: 1-800-282-9786

Fax number: 1-858-571-9010