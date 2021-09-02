Benefits of a NonInvasive Prenatal Paternity DNA Test

2021-09-02

Delhi, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Paternity testing is helpful in establishing the genetic relationship between a child or an adult and the alleged father. Often, couples may feel a need to check if the child in the fetus is biologically related to the alleged father or not? Specialized testing services are available to get a Paternity DNA Test while pregnant woman is still waiting for the child to be born, called a Prenatal Paternity Test (No Sex Determination). This test is also called a Non Invasive Prenatal Paternity DNA Test.

A Non Invasive Prenatal Paternity DNA Test can determine paternity during the first trimester. It examines the fetal DNA using the mother’s blood and then compares it with the DNA profile of the alleged father.

Being non-invasive, a Prenatal Paternity Test does not require the use of syringes for drawing out amniotic fluid (amniocentesis). Only the mother’s blood is enough for the test. During pregnancy, the mother’s blood also contains a mix of cfDNA (Cell-free DNA) from her cells and cells of the placenta. The placenta links the fetus with the mother’s bloodstream. These cells’ DNA is identical to the fetus’ DNA.

Getting a Paternity DNA test while pregnant is safe for the mother and the fetus. We use high sequencing techniques and state-of-the-art technologies to ensure a 100% accurate and reliable Prenatal Paternity Test results. The alleged father can give a buccal swab sample for the Non Invasive Prenatal Paternity DNA Test.

*A Non-Invasive Prenatal Paternity DNA test does not involve Prenatal Sex Determination of the Unborn Child, which is a punishable offense.

The NonInvasive Prenatal Paternity DNA Test is simple to get.

  1. Visit your nearest collection center.
  2. Collection of samples from the mother and the alleged father.
  3. Wait for the home delivery of results.

The result of a NonInvasive Prenatal Paternity DNA Test is delivered in 9 to 10 business days. Its accuracy is the same as the regular paternity test. A 99.99% inclusion (match) means paternity is established and a 0% inclusion means, the baby in the fetus is not the biological child of the alleged father.

A prenatal paternity test is an ideal choice for people who want to avoid the risks associated with amniocentesis, hence safe for the mother and the fetus.However,a postnatal paternity test is recommended if the mother is carrying multiples, i.e., twins, triplets, etc. You can also order our home collection testing kit for a prenatal paternity test. The kit contains:

  • An instruction manual
  • Blood collection tube
  • Bag for samples collected
  • Mouth swabs
  • Consent forms
  • Packaging, box, collector security seal, and return labeling

DNA Forensics Laboratory Pvt. Ltd. is one of the best labs that offer a reliable Non Invasive Prenatal Paternity DNA test while pregnant woman is expecting her child.

+91 8010177771 (Call)

+91 9213177771 (WhatsApp)

