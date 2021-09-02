Storm FS Offers Complete Line of Security Products to Protect Your Home or Business

Thames, Surrey, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — There are many tools for security Walton-on-Thames you can install on your home to make it more secure. However, you also need to make sure that the security company Walton-on-Thames that you are working with can be trusted. Some of these security cameras are hooked on to your wifi router. The information goes to a cloudbase and if the security company Walton-on-Thames does not have ample walls against intruders, your data could be compromised.

Storm FS offers a whole line of security Walton-on-Thames solutions that could keep your worries at bay. Enjoy the benefits of having 24/7 video footage of your home without worrying that the data will find themselves in the wrong hands. Here are some of the most recommended products.

CCTV Surrey

The CCTV camera models from this security company Walton-on-Thames are made at a professional level. They offer long and short-range clear imaging capabilities. They also have some of the best firewalls and security authentication layers to ensure that any footage on-cloud is well-protected. These cameras are also extremely durable, with the outdoor cameras having ample water- and weather-proofing.

They hold cameras from companies like Axis and Hikvision, UNV and Pelco. You can choose from a range of features that will fit your needs. The beauty about working with this security company Walton-on-Thames is that migrating your date or updating your CCTV Surrey system at home or in your business is not going to be a problem anymore. You can choose to migrate your surveying system to a better one smoothly with Storm FS.

Access Control Surrey

You can also control access to your establishment so only authorized personnel could enter parts of your building. The access control solutions can be integrated. Storm FS offers a wide line of products for door-entry systems, standalone solutions and PC-integrated ones. Their team of security specialists can walk you through their access control products to find the perfect solution for your business or home needs. If you are conducting your business at home and you have sensitive items and documents you wish to protect from potential intruders, isolating an area or a room with an access control solution is recommended.

Fire and Life Safety Alarms

Theft is not the only thing you must protect your home from. Fire incidents can also steal more than just material things and information from you. They can steal lives. This is why it is important to install fire and safety alarms both in your home and in your business areas. This way, people living in your buildings can be notified if there is a fire and quick exits can be made in time. For this to work, however, you need to make sure that the sensors are on point. Frequent false triggers can make you indifferent to fire alarms and that could be detrimental. Book an appointment with Storm FS Ltd today to explore their excellent line of professional fire alarms and security systems.

Burglar alarms

Aside from CCTVs which only take footage of incidents in your home or business establishments, burglar alarms are also a must. It helps trigger help-response from the authorities once an intruder has been detected in your home. This is highly recommended for vulnerable establishments and homes because everyone knows something valuable is stored inside. You can also save the lives of those who are in the structure when burglar alarms are installed because they can call for help even if the intruder is holding them at gunpoint. In some cases, the presence of burglar alarms becomes a deterrent from intruders.

For sensors, alarms and other safety and security systems, book an appointment today with Storm FS. Their lineup of products is sure to keep your family and your company safe from harm.