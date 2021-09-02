Handmade eco-friendly kitchen chandelier lighting from Mueller Designs

Mueller Designs presents it handmade kitchen chandelier made from reclaimed wood. The unique part about the chandelier is its concept and the design. It is not just made for your kitchen; the multi-pendant chandelier with varying sizes can fit well and aesthetically in your living room, retail area, the lobby of a hotel, and more.

Completely handmade, the design is basic and elemental to show that life can be perfect when surrounded by natural and earthly elements. The central part of the kitchen chandelier is made from a log of reclaimed wood. Multiple bulbs hang from the central part, wound with a black steel chain. The electrical connection consists of sockets and black twisted cords. Since the bulbs hang with the help of the steel chain, the height can be adjusted, offering owners the flexibility to adjust bulbs at individual heights. Another highlight of the kitchen chandelier lighting is that the individual sockets can be turned off and on besides all the normal switch that helps turn on and off all the bulbs at one go.

For an eco-conscious home, this chandelier is a beautiful addition. There are three sizes available – normal, XXL Size, and gigantic. The chain length options range between 5 inches to 170 inches from the beam to the ceiling. The packaging includes a ceiling hook and chain, and canopy. Handmade in Los Angeles by the widely-traveled designer Alexander Mueller, all items at Mueller designs are handmade. The designs are a perfect blend of US artistry the cultures of all the countries that Alexander has traveled to. He is thoroughly focused on using natural products while ensuring that the material quality matches the highest standards acceptable within US laws. All products from Mueller Design, including the kitchen chandelier lighting, come with a lifetime warranty.