8 Easy and Natural Homemade Hair Oil Tricks for Faster and Healthier Hair Growth

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Searching for the right hair oil can be difficult and tricky. However, oiling your hair is the easiest and effective solution. Pollution, stress, unhealthy lifestyle, diet contribute to hair problems. Not only this, even chemical-based products can damage your hair.

Oiling hair can do wonders for your dying hair. You must oil your hair at least twice a week. According to Dr. Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda in Femina,” According to Ayurveda, the scalp is composed of different energy relieving points called marmas. Oiling the hair and scalp acts as a rejuvenation exercise and removes any excess dosha that has accumulated in the head region, releasing the stress and thereby restoring the balance.”

Oiling hair helps in rejuvenating all the dead hair cells. By applying oil, it strengthens the hair from roots to tips. By adding natural ingredients, your path to recovering hair will increase.

1.Onion Oil

Right since the dawn of time, onion oil has always shown better results. They boost hair regrowth and prevent breakage. It contains high sulphur which in return treats many hair issues. It also prevents premature greying of hair as it helps in maintaining regular pH levels.

How to Use?

Cut some onions and curry leaves, and blend them into a fine paste. In a lower flame, add coconut oil to the paste and mix it well. After five to 10 minutes, increase the flame. Allow this mixture to boil. Set this mixture aside to cool and leave it overnight. The next day, strain the oil and store it in a suitable container.

2.Mint Oil

Mint has a beautiful fragrance so it leaves behind a breath of fresh fragrance. This also increases hair growth and prevents hair fall.

How to Use?

Crush some mint leaves. Put the crushed leaves in a container with almond oil and leave it under the sun for two to three days. Strain the oil and use it.

3.Herbal Oil

Neem and Tulsi have antibacterial and antiseptic elements. They help with scalp problems and reduces hair loss. With the help of natural healing elements, they heal and soothe an itchy scalp and prevent dandruff.

How to Use?

Equally proportionate coconut oil with fresh tulsi, neem leaves and fenugreek seeds. Crush them well. Later, boil the mixture, strain it and store it in a jar.

4.Lemon Oil

Citrus prevents hair follicles from getting weaker. Hence, it prevents hair falls. Citrus acid helps in opening up the pores in the scalp thus reducing the scope of dandruff.

How to Use?

Grate lemon’s outer layer (zest). Mix it well with olive oil. Leave it under sunlight for a few days. Later, strain the oil.

5.Hibiscus Oil

Hibiscus helps in preventing the breakage of hair and strengthening the roots. It has been widely accepted as the perfect solution to hair growth.

How to Use?

Take eight hibiscus flowers and grind them in a fine paste. Heat it with coconut oil until it changes its colour. Cool the mixture and strain it in a proper container.

6.Curry Leaves Oil

Curry leaves are a great source of antioxidants. It helps in strengthening roots and preventing hair loss. It also helps in preventing dandruff.

How to Use?

Heat curry leaves along with coconut oil. By using the double boiler method, heat the mixture till the oil is coated with a black layer. Keep it beside and allow it to cool for some time. Remove the leaves and store them in a jar.

7.Black Seed Oil

Black cumin or black seed oil helps in bettering the condition of the scalp. Black seed has anti-inflammatory properties that keep the scalp clean and dry.

How to Use?

Take a handful of black cumin seeds and add five cups of water to a vessel. For 10 min, boil them and leave them to cool. Add a tablespoon of virgin olive oil and strain the seeds.

8.Amla Oil

Indian gooseberry has tons of nutrients that help in promoting hair and scalp health. It is also loaded with healthy nutrients.

How to Use?

Remove the amla seeds and grind the amla without water. Strain the juice and place it in a bowl. Boil coconut oil along with amla oil for 10-15 minutes until it turns brown. Strain the mixture and allow it to cool.

Picture Credit: India.com