Connect with Greaseco for Grease Trap Cleaning and Maintenance in Ireland

Posted on 2021-09-02 by in Environment // 0 Comments

Naas, Ireland, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Running a commercial kitchen and wondering how to keep it clean and hygienic? Greaseco is here offering efficient grease trap maintenance and installation for commercial kitchens around Kildare, Dublin. Greaseco is a reputed grease removal company that also manufactures Dublin City Council approved grease trap manufacturing and supplying. For any restaurant, cafe, hospital canteen and commercial kitchen, Greaseco offers the most ideal and affordable solution.

We got to talk to a spokesperson from Greaseco. While talking about grease trap cleaning, he said, “We understand the requirements of a commercial kitchen. Keeping that in mind, we offer the best and most affordable solution for grease trap maintenance. Our service is prompt and flexible. We can do the job at the time of the owner’s convenience so that they don’t have to lose the business. We offer low grease trap cleaning cost so that you don’t have to drain your purse to clean the drains.”

Why Greaseco

Greaseco has been around in the industry for many years. They have been providing the solution for commercial kitchen grease traps for years now. When you hire Greaseco, you get

  • Efficient and affordable service of grease trap cleaning
  • Stainless steel grease trap manufacturing and supplying
  • Grease trap installation with one year warranty and Dublin City Council approval
  • Grease trap and sewer cleaning by trained professionals
  • Cleaning with the right equipment
  • Sustainable waste disposal
  • 100% satisfaction

For more details on grease trap maintenance, installation and cleaning, visit https://greasetrapcleaning.ie/ or dial 01 9081577.

About Greaseco

Greaseco is a Kildare-based agency for grease trap manufacturing, cleaning, installation, maintenance and septic tank cleaning. They are a Dublin City Council-approved agency offering affordable service. For more details, visit https://greasetrapcleaning.ie/ or dial 01 9081577.

CONTACT:

GREASECO

Street:  Block W2, Ladytown Business Park

City:     Naas

County: Kildare

Zip Code: W91 R9K1

Country:  Ireland

Telephone:   01 9081577

Website:  https://greasetrapcleaning.ie/

Email:  info@greasetrapcleaning.ie

