Everything You Need To Know About Gaskets and Its Types

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — A Gasket is designed to cover the gap between two or more mating surfaces using a mechanical seal. Its purpose is to keep leakage out of or into the linked objects as they are compressed.

Gasco INC is a leading Gaskets Manufacturers, Suppliers, & Stockists in India. Gaskets have been designed in accordance with national and international industry standards, using high-quality raw materials and cutting-edge technology. We supply different types of Gaskets in Mumbai, India. We also distribute gaskets, O ring, seal rings, & gland packings with their types.

Specific, selective criteria are used to measure and differentiate gaskets. They are classified based on their composition and condition limits. Simple ones, such as the O ring at the bottom of your blender, simply fill a space and form a basic seal. Then there are heavy-duty, industrial, composite, spiral wound gaskets that are designed to withstand the most extreme conditions.

Types of Gaskets

1. PTFE Sheet Gaskets

PTFE is a fluoropolymer material with numerous applications, but it excels as a gasket material. PTFE has a low friction coefficient and excellent chemical resistance. They also have excellent dielectric strength, high temperature stability, and good electrical properties.

It’s also nonporous and inert, which means it doesn’t react with other materials.

2. Ring Joint Gaskets

Ring-Type joint metal gaskets (also known as RTJ gaskets or API joint gaskets) are heavy duty, high-pressure gaskets that are commonly used in the offshore and onshore petrochemical industries, oil-field drilling and completion equipment, valves and pipework assemblies, and some high integrity pressure vessel joints.

3. Metal Jacketed Gaskets

Metal jacketed gaskets have a sheet metal jacketed and filler of asbestos, CAF, PTFE, or Graphoil which helps in enhancing the resistance differences of temperature and weights. These metal jacketed gaskets are best suited for usage in industries.

4. Graphoil Ring Gaskets

Graphoil (flexible graphite) compression molded ring gaskets are able to withstand very good temperature resistance: (-) 200 deg C to 600 deg C (+ 3000 deg C in non oxidizing temp) and High pressure up to 10000 PSI (and up to 12000 PSI with metallic reinforcement). Grafoil ring gaskets are manufactured from 100% graphite which does not contain any binder or fillers. They have good Chemical Resistance – PH 0-14

5. Rubber Gaskets

One of the oldest forms of sealing technology is the synthetic rubber gasket. Around 1844, Charles Goodyear developed rubber gaskets for his invention of vulcanised rubber. They are made of either natural or synthetic materials.

