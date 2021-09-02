Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Sept 02, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

Global Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Ceramic matrix composites (CMC) are termed as composite materials that comprise ceramic fibers entrenched in a ceramic matrix.

Drivers

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of ceramic matrix composites market are the rising concern towards environment and strict pollution control policy, the high strength and lightweight, and the rising demand from end-users to create durable structures. However, the high initial investment and the high cost of products may restrain the overall market in the years to come.

Ceramic Matrix Composites Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Carbon

Others

Ceramic Matrix Composites Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

Aerospace

Defense

Energy & Power

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

COI Ceramics

General Electric Company

UBE Industries

Coorstek, Inc

Regional Insights

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial share of ceramic matrix composites market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of the aviation industry, government initiative by rising investment in the defense & aerospace sectors, and the presence of key manufacturers in the region. The United States is a major consumer of ceramic matrix composites (CMC) in this region.

Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of ceramic matrix composites (CMC) in this region.

