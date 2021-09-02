Industrial parks in Chennai

OneHub Chennai is located in Greater Chennai, on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), the growth corridor of Chennai. Apart from the dual State Highways that connect OHC to the Central Business District of Chennai, the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) adjoining OHC will provide greater access to Industrial Corridors, National Highways, State Highways and Seaports.

The master plan for OHC is developed by Jurong, AECOM and RSP.