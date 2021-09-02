Tucker Castleberry Installs New AMS LED UV Curing Technology

Atlanta, Georgia, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Tucker Castleberry is pleased to announce they have improved their quality of printing by installing AMS LED UV curing technology in January 2020. They purchased the new AMS LED UV press after a year of research indicating this process would increase efficiency and production quality for better customer service.

After installing the new printing machine, Tucker Castleberry completed a 1.5 million impression, time-sensitive job, breaking their previous production record. The upgrade allowed the company to keep up with increased printing demands for political mailers, particularly for the last-minute runoff election in January 2021. The company completed more than 100 million pieces between August and January.

Kent Tucker of Tucker Castleberry stated, “We had one weekend off in five months. We were able to take a load off the delivery and take it directly to the cutter, which is a huge benefit with LED UV that helps us with throughput and not have to worry about marketing as it goes through the folder. Also, the print quality is better; the inks are brighter and pop more, on uncoated paper especially, with a lot less dot gain.”

In addition to the political campaign, the new printing machine allows them to keep up with their contracts within the sports industry, including the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Hawks, and Gwinnett Stripers. Each season, Tucker Castleberry prints two million programs for the Braves alone. The new AMS LED UV printing machines are also used for their clients in the higher education, private high school, telecommunications, and retail industries. With an increased efficiency of 30 to 50 percent, the printer is now producing high-quality print materials at a much faster rate.

Anyone interested in learning about the new AMS LED UV curing technology or how it benefits the printer can find out more by visiting the Tuckercastleberry.com website or by calling 1-478-210-2436.

About Tucker Castleberry: Tucker Castleberry is an Atlanta-based printer started in 1949 by Wiley Tucker and A.C. Castleberry. The company has grown to provide their clients with reliable printing services using the latest technology for fast, efficient printing with improved quality. Their team works with various industries to ensure they get the printed materials they need as quickly as possible.

