THEBIL Family Law Ranked As One Of The Best Law Firms In Calgary

Calgary, AB,2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Known for having the best divorce lawyers in Calgary, THEBIL Family law is operated by highly experienced & trusted attorneys and associates. This firm is recognized for professional excellence with consistently high ratings from clients and peers.

This is the third consecutive year that THEBIL Family Law has achieved a top designation in “Best Law Firms”. The high and impressive ratings reflect the high level of respect this law firm has earned among other leading law firms in the same community and in the same practice areas.

The unique combination of law practice and excellent legal expertise set this firm apart from its competitors. Because the firm is operated by experienced professionals, it has been able to provide quality legal services.

“To be recognized as a leading law firm is a great achievement and honor for us. We have our clients and peers to thank for recognizing our excellence of work and integrity. Our law firm is not just about the money. Our primary goal always has been to help the vulnerable members of society and that’s what we have been doing”, says Nne Christiana Udo, the founder of THEBIL Family Law.

The annual “Best Law Firms” rankings are selected based on the ratings and reviews given by clients. This is how a country’s best and highest-performing law firms are recognized. THEBIL Family Law qualifies to achieve this honor and respect.

“It is an honor to see our law firm being acknowledged for the professionalism and legal ability by our clients and peers. We are proud of the fact that we have the ability to help anyone in need of legal assistance & services. I want to commend my associates for their dedication to hard work and good work. Also, I would like to thank everyone who believed in us and trusted us with their problems. We have achieved this accomplishment because of the love and support you’ve given to our firm”, says Nne Christiana Udo.

The best law firms and lawyers are nominated and selected for their excellence of work and professional accomplishments & dedication to the practice of law. That’s what THEBIL Family Law is known for. THEBIL Family Law is undoubtedly one of the best law firms that specialize in many areas of law- family law, matrimonial law, real estate law, immigration law, and wills & estate law.