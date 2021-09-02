How can you keep healthy when you have diabetes?

Mumbai, India, 2021-Sep-02 — /EPR Network/ — Diabetes can make life difficult, but it doesn’t have to. You can stay in control of your diabetes by following simple steps. You can lower the likelihood of developing diabetes-related complications by being proactive about taking care of your health. These are just a few of the steps you can take in order to live a happy, healthy life.

Natural Ways to Stay Healthful

Eating well and being active can reduce the risk of illness and depression. Your body will be less sensitive to insulin if you consume more calories than you burn. This could cause a rise in blood glucose. In order to avoid increasing your blood sugar levels, it’s important to eat healthily and engage in regular physical activity. You should avoid or eliminate saturated and trans fats as well as sugars. You should create a plan to increase your physical activity that is practical and can be maintained. You don’t need to do anything drastic, but it is important to make small and long-lasting changes.

Getting into a Routine

It is easier to organize everything you need. You should ensure that you keep up with your medications and health checks. These are some ideas that you can include in your daily life.

Be proactive

Tracking your glucose levels. Low or high glucose levels can pose a danger to your health. Monitor by testing your blood sugar using your glucose monitor.

Get your flu shots and pneumonia vaccinations. A flu shot every year can prevent you from getting sick. If you are over 65, ensure that you have received the pneumonia vaccine.

Follow the instructions for taking your medication. Use a medication calendar to keep track of your medication schedule. Do not take your medication if you aren’t feeling well. Also, let your doctor know if there are any side effects.

Track follow-ups/checkups

Regular visits to the doctor are a good way to track your health.

Check your blood pressure every time you visit your healthcare provider.

Cholesterol: Have a blood test at least once per year.

Kidneys (blood and urine tests once per year)

Screenings for cancer (ask your physician what screenings are required based on your gender, age, and other factors).

Take care of yourself

Make sure to floss every day and have your gums and teeth checked twice a calendar year.

You can protect your skin by washing it every day and avoiding dryness. To prevent infection, be sure to treat any cuts or bruises.

Check your feet for any redness, sores or blisters. Seek out a podiatrist if you notice any changes.

Stop smoking -Three times more risk of stroke and heart attack from smoking than from non-smoking .

Take care of your mental well-being

People with Diabetes, particularly older people, are more at risk of depression.

Depression symptoms include sadness, emptiness and hopelessness, loneliness, irritability and loss of interest. You can treat all forms of depression. If you experience any of these symptoms, please make an appointment to see your doctor. We have provided a detailed explanation of the treatment process for mental illnesses like anxiety and depression.

Physical evaluation: Your doctor might first examine your symptoms with a physical exam, interview or lab test. They will then move on to a psychological evaluation if there is no medical condition.

Psychological evaluation: This may be performed by your doctor or mental health professional. It is an assessment of your mental health that will determine if you are eligible for a diagnosis and how to proceed.

Treatment: The most common forms of treatment for anxiety and depression are psychotherapy and medication. Also known as talk therapy.

Medication: you’ll be prescribed antidepressants, which help treat depression by improving the way your brain uses certain chemicals that control mood or stress.

Psychotherapy is a form of communication and interaction with a mental healthcare professional in order to change behavior. There are many methods available, including cognitive behavioral therapy and interpersonal therapy.

